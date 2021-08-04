Alta Data Technologies Releases Rugged, In-Line ARINC USB 3.0 Interface
Multi-Channel ARINC Interface Embedded In-Line (NLINE) The Cable Assembly
Aug 04, 2021, 10:00 ET
RIO RANCHO, N.M., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Data Technologies (Alta) has released an innovative USB ARINC-429 product built directly in-line to a small, rugged cable assembly: NLINE-UA429. This product connects ARINC devices to notebooks, desktops and servers via USB 3.0 SuperSpeed. In addition to 4 or 8 channels of ARINC RX/TX message controls, NLINE-UA429 can generate or capture (o-scope) raw bus signals for protocol and electrical troubleshooting, and cybersecurity modeling. The product is ideal for both lab and deployed applications, and is available now for immediate delivery.
"The NLINE-UA429 product provides the latest interconnect technology for ARINC busses, but not our last! This week we also released a real-time Ethernet version of in the same small, rugged, in-line assembly: NLINE-EA429. Along with the widest selection of ARINC interface boards, the customer now has ultimate choices for ARINC connections. All products are accompanied with the AltaAPI SDK, and AltaView Windows analyzer to provide customers quick integration for their ARINC applications. For most existing applications, they can use the NLINE-UA429 product with little or no code changes," states Harry Wild, Vice President of Sales for Alta.
Jake Haddock, Alta CTO, continues, "Upon releasing our Thunderbolt™ appliance, TBOLT™, that provides PCI Express backplane performance for ARINC and 1553 connections, we tested USB 3.0 SuperSpeed and were pleased with dynamic throughput rates available for most ARINC applications. Our interface cards, ENET Ethernet converters, and Thunderbolt products provide the highest performance, and the USB-MA4 and NLINE-UA429 products provide ARINC and 1553 customers the convenience USB without having to perform a slow 'Program then Run Sequence' typical of USB 2.0 products."
About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly growing company that provides industry leading 1553 and ARINC interface products with over $150M of COTS products sold. Alta's products are offered in high-density channel configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI, AltaView Analyzer and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal software packages. Operating system platforms include MS Windows, Linux, National Instruments' LabVIEW/Windows. Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. For more information, contact Alta at www.altadt.com.
Contact:
Alta Data Technologies
Harry Wild
[email protected]
www.altadt.com
Tel: 505-994-3111 x1
SOURCE Alta Data Technologies, LLC
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article