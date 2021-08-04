Alta Data Technologies Releases Rugged, In-Line ARINC USB 3.0 Interface

"The NLINE-UA429 product provides the latest interconnect technology for ARINC busses, but not our last! This week we also released a real-time Ethernet version of in the same small, rugged, in-line assembly: NLINE-EA429. Along with the widest selection of ARINC interface boards, the customer now has ultimate choices for ARINC connections. All products are accompanied with the AltaAPI SDK, and AltaView Windows analyzer to provide customers quick integration for their ARINC applications. For most existing applications, they can use the NLINE-UA429 product with little or no code changes," states Harry Wild, Vice President of Sales for Alta.

Jake Haddock, Alta CTO, continues, "Upon releasing our Thunderbolt™ appliance, TBOLT™, that provides PCI Express backplane performance for ARINC and 1553 connections, we tested USB 3.0 SuperSpeed and were pleased with dynamic throughput rates available for most ARINC applications. Our interface cards, ENET Ethernet converters, and Thunderbolt products provide the highest performance, and the USB-MA4 and NLINE-UA429 products provide ARINC and 1553 customers the convenience USB without having to perform a slow 'Program then Run Sequence' typical of USB 2.0 products."

About Alta Data Technologies

Alta is a rapidly growing company that provides industry leading 1553 and ARINC interface products with over $150M of COTS products sold. Alta's products are offered in high-density channel configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI, AltaView Analyzer and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal software packages. Operating system platforms include MS Windows, Linux, National Instruments' LabVIEW/Windows. Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. For more information, contact Alta at www.altadt.com.

Contact:

Alta Data Technologies

Harry Wild

[email protected]

www.altadt.com

Tel: 505-994-3111 x1

SOURCE Alta Data Technologies, LLC

Related Links

http://www.altadt.com

