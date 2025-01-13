ALTA Foundation Donates $10K Toward Los Angeles Fire Relief

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, the registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, has awarded a $10,000 emergency grant to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Foundation to help support local firefighters during the massive fires across Los Angeles County that started on Jan. 7, 2025. The LAFD Foundation supports the 3,500 firefighters, paramedics and sworn personnel who risk their lives to keep Los Angeles safe.

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Board awarded the emergency grant to aid local fire departments with high-impact needs following the Los Angeles fires, which has scorched 60 square miles and killed at least 24 people with dozens still missing. According to the LAFD Foundation, more than 90 cents of each donated dollar funds critical tools, equipment, technology and training programs, such as structure fire gloves, thermal imaging cameras and hydration backpacks.

"It's heartbreaking to see the immense devastation and challenges the recent fires have brought to the Los Angeles community, leaving families and lives forever changed, and homes lost," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "In awarding an emergency grant to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, we are honored to help ensure firefighters and paramedics have the resources necessary to protect their communities during critical times. The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation reflects the title insurance industry's commitment to serving and supporting local neighborhoods all across the United States."

"Firefighters are often the first line of defense during natural disasters, and their bravery and dedication inspire us all," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. in Maitland, Fla. "The generous contributions of ALTA members enable us to make a meaningful impact and offer vital assistance to help these communities rebuild."

Since October 2020, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation has awarded $1,122,000 in grants to 192 local nonprofits across the United States.

About the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Founded in 2020 by the American Land Title Association, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its mission is to support the charitable efforts of title professionals as they work to build and strengthen their local communities and exemplify the title industry's values of We Lead, We Deliver, We Protect.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry, which employs more than 120,000 people working in every county in the United States.

Contact: Megan Hernandez

Office: 202-261-0315

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association