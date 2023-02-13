ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Appoints Two New Board Members

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors.

ALTA Past President Bill Burding NTP is executive vice president and general counsel of Orange Coast Title Co. in Santa Ana, Calif. Burding successfully led the ALTA Board of Governors as President from 2020-2021, in the midst of major challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aaron M. Davis, ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Board Member Bill Burding NTP, ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Board Member

"I am truly honored to be appointed to the Foundation's Board of Directors," Burding said. "Having raised more than $1 million and awarded more than $550,000 in grants to 97 community nonprofits in 36 states and Washington D.C., the Foundation has done an amazing amount of work in less than three years. I look forward to helping the Foundation reach even bigger goals over the next few years."

CEO of AMD Enterprises, Aaron M. Davis is an ALTA member and a past board member of the Florida Land Title Association. Davis took a temporary leave of absence from his business and volunteered in Harper, Texas, following severe winter storms in February 2021. With Davis' support, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation awarded the Harper Volunteer Fire Department a $5,000 emergency grant during the time of crisis. He also has been recognized by national media outlets, including People Magazine and The Kelly Clarkson Show, for his charitable service assisting Harper and other communities after natural disasters and was awarded the 2021 October Research Philanthropy Award, in part, for those efforts.

"It is a genuine honor to be asked to serve as a member of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Board," Davis said. "The title industry has been incredibly generous to me throughout my entire career. So it's humbling to be asked to serve alongside some of the industry's most respected and charitable leaders. I appreciate the opportunity to serve the Foundation and to continue supporting the charitable efforts of our members."

"I am excited to welcome Bill and Aaron to the Foundation Board, two people who have had such an impact on the title insurance industry," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. and ALTA past president. "Both men will have an immediate impact on the Foundation's growth."

"We are so excited to have Aaron and Bill joining the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Board," said Diane Tomb, ALTA CEO and Foundation Board member. "Each bring their own expertise and experience to this role, which will allow us to support even more ALTA members' community efforts in addressing affordable housing issues across the country."

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was launched in 2020 to bolster the charitable efforts of ALTA members. Land title insurance professionals can apply for grants on behalf of recognized 501(c)(3) organizations that they support financially or through volunteer efforts; preference is given to housing-related charities.

Contact: Megan Hernandez

Direct Office Line: 202-261-0315

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association