ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $132K in Grants

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, today announced the recipients of $132,000 in grants. The Foundation announced the recipients of this year's first round of biannual grants during ALTA SPRINGBOARD, held March 19-21 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

"Having raised more than $1.3 million and awarded a total of $976,000 in grants to small, local organizations in 43 states and the District of Columbia, the Foundation has done incredibly meaningful work for communities across the United States since 2020," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. and past president of ALTA. "By providing grants to community nonprofits, title insurance professionals and the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation are able to make a huge impact."

Twenty-one $6,000 grants were awarded to charities supported by ALTA members. The grants were awarded to: Ace the Stigma, Charlotte, N.C.; Convergence Ohio, Columbus, Ohio; ANT's Army, Charlestown, Md.; Bloomin' Boutique, Oregon City, Ore.; City Mission of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio; Cooper Cares Inc., Philadelphia; Donnelly Food Pantry, Donnelly, Idaho; Emerge Food for Autism, Baton Rouge, La.; For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.; Forget Me Not Families, Newark, Del.; Hand2Hand, Jenison, Mich.; Maria's Closet, San Pedro, Calif.; NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire, Manchester, N.H.; Realtor Community Housing Foundation, Lexington, Ky.; Ronald McDonald House Charities of Oregon & SW Washington, Bend, Ore.; The Harford County 4-H Camp and Deer Creek Overlock, Street, Md.; The Landing, Houston; The People Center, Spring Lake, Mich.; Two Sparrows Village Inc., Fayetteville, Ga.; Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, Uvalde, Texas; and Westbury Open for Rett Research, Elkhorn, Neb.

The Foundation also awarded a $6,000 grant to Neighborhood Housing Services Oklahoma Inc., a nonprofit that helps would-be homebuyers access affordable housing, in Oklahoma City, Okla., the host city of this year's ALTA SPRINGBOARD. To see an example of the types of charitable organizations that receive grants from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, click here.

"It is incredibly gratifying to be able to enhance the great work of our members by supporting the nonprofits they are currently working with, especially organizations that support affordable housing—including Convergence Ohio, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and many more--and help more people achieve the American Dream of owning a home," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "I am so proud to be a member of the title insurance industry, which encourages and champions this meaningful work our members do in their communities."

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was launched in 2020 to bolster the charitable efforts of ALTA members. Title insurance professionals can apply for grants on behalf of recognized 501(c)(3) organizations that they support financially or through volunteer efforts; preference is given to housing-related charities.

About the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Founded in 2020 by the American Land Title Association, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Contact: Megan Hernandez, [email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association