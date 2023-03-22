ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $144K in Grants

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, has announced the recipients of $144,000 in grants. The Foundation announced the recipients of this year's first round of biannual grants during ALTA SPRINGBOARD, ALTA's annual business strategies event.

"When the Foundation Board members notify our recipients of their grant status, we often are met with tears," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. and past president of ALTA. "Foundation grants can make an enormous difference for these small, charitable organizations. Many community nonprofits are operating on a shoestring, and a lot of times a Foundation grant is funding an entire annual budget. It is so inspiring to see local communities develop and grow because of the Foundation's work."

Twenty-three $6,000 grants were awarded to charities championed by ALTA members, including Arvad Ministries, Haughton, La.; Axis Lending Academy, Athens, Ga.; Battlin' Betties Brigade, American Fork, Utah; Brothers Redevelopment Inc., Denver; Central Florida Bambino Buddy Ball, Altamonte Springs, Fla.; Central Park Medical Unit Inc., New York; Child Abuse Prevention Association, Port Royal, S.C.; Coffee County Food Bank, Douglas, Ga.; Extreme Community Makeover, Denver; Friendship House, Wilmington, Del.; Hitchcock Center for Women, Cleveland; Home Builders Care of Fargo-Moorhead Foundation, Fargo, N.D.; Kootenai Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity, Libby, Mont.; Ladies in Need Can Survive Inc., Memphis, Tenn.; Mapping Prejudice, Minneapolis; Marian Homes Inc., Fairfax Station, Va.; Next Step, Ravenna, Ohio; Oklahoma Interviewing Services, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Rainbow Village, Duluth, Ga.; REALTORS for Kids Inc., Spearfish, S.D.; Rebuilding Together New Orleans, New Orleans; Revive Us Ministries Inc., Bel Air, Md.; and West County Community Hope Center, Leadwood, Mo.

The Foundation also awarded a $6,000 grant to The Housing Partnership in St. Louis to give back to the ALTA SPRINGBOARD host city.

"In less than three years since the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was started, we have provided $712,000 in grants to 121 community nonprofits in 38 states—plus the District of Columbia—across the country," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "Because of the overwhelming support of ALTA members, the Foundation is able to grow its meaningful work with affordable housing-related organizations and make an impact in so many communities."

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was launched in 2020 to bolster the charitable efforts of ALTA members. Land title insurance professionals can apply for grants on behalf of recognized 501(c)(3) organizations that they assist financially or through volunteer efforts; preference is given to housing-related charities. The inaugural round of grants was announced in March 2021.

