ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards Housing Grant

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, has announced it is awarding a $6,000 grant to the National Fair Housing Alliance in Washington, D.C.. The Foundation announced the grant during ALTA Advocacy Summit, ALTA's annual public affairs event.

"This organization works to eliminate housing discrimination and ensure equitable housing opportunities for all Americans through education and outreach, public policy, advocacy and housing and community development," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. and past president of ALTA. "In less than three years since the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was founded, we have awarded $724,000 in grants to 123 community nonprofits in 39 states and the District of Columbia."

"The National Fair Housing Alliance is closely aligned with ALTA's mission and values," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "Because of the overwhelming support from ALTA members, the Foundation is able to grow its meaningful work with equitable and affordable housing leaders like NFHA and make a tremendous impact in so many communities across the country."

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was launched in 2020 to bolster the charitable efforts of ALTA members. Land title insurance professionals can apply for grants on behalf of recognized 501(c)(3) organizations that they assist financially or through volunteer efforts; preference is given to housing-related charities. The inaugural round of grants was announced in March 2021.

About the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Founded in 2020 by the American Land Title Association, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry.

CONTACT:

Megan Hernandez

[email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association