ALTA Honored in Four Categories of 45th Annual Telly Awards

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, has been recognized in four categories of the 45th Annual Telly Awards. The accolades were awarded for an impactful video highlighting ALTA's charitable foundation as well as ALTA's innovative branding campaign.

ALTA was honored with two Silver awards in the "Not for Profit" and "Fundraising and Appeals" categories for its video highlighting the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization to support title professionals as they build and strengthen their local communities. The video focused on a specific grantee, Convergence Memphis. An initiative led by the Mortgage Bankers Association, Convergence Memphis aims to promote affordable housing and increase black homeownership. The video shows how the work of the two nonprofit organizations helped a single mother purchase her first home.

ALTA also took home the top honor, Gold, in the "Branding" category as well as Bronze in the "Internal Communications" category for its recent branding campaign. In October 2023, ALTA unveiled its new brand identity—redesigned for the first time in 60 years to reflect how the title industry has adapted in the digital age. The branding campaign included a four-part video series that told the story of two title industry "secret agents" sending an animated ALTA eagle mascot on a mission to observe the title industry on his journey across the United States. For more on ALTA's branding campaign, visit: alta.org/topics/alta-branding

"ALTA is proud to be honored with these four Telly Awards," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation supports the meaningful work of title insurance professionals all across the United States, and the video allowed us to highlight the importance of this work, particularly in moderate- and low-income communities. Additionally, ALTA's branding campaign exemplified what the title insurance industry does: It serves as an advocate and protector of property rights and is committed to meeting the ever-evolving needs of its customers. ALTA poured a lot of hard work – and love – into these projects, and it is gratifying to see those efforts rewarded."

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies. This year's winners include Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, Mother Jones, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, PlayStation Studios and more.

