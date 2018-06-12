Alta Motors Announces the 2019 Redshift EXR

"The Redshift EXR climbs ridiculously well," said Ty Tremaine. "Even on the most treacherous trails, like the Iron Mountain, its really intuitive and easy to control. Hands down, this is the best enduro bike on the market, and a lot of fun to ride."

Alta created a bike that can be ridden to local trails and unleashed to flow through off-road obstacles and effortlessly conquer even the most daunting hill climbs. Impossible to stall and incredibly sure-footed, the EXR is a purebred, single-track slayer with street legal capabilities. As a zero-emission, street legal dirt bike, the Redshift EXR has full access to all areas that permit off-highway vehicles, regardless of the season. With minimal engine noise, the riding experience heightens the rider's senses to the terrain around them while promoting responsible land usage.

The 2019 Redshift EXR will be available at over 60 dealerships nationwide midyear.

Key Features and Benefits

R-Pack

Building off of Alta's industry-leading A-pack technology, the highest-energy density battery ever put in a motorcycle, the new R-Pack represents the next evolution in battery performance. Alta's new R-Pack utilizes state-of-the-art cell chemistry that delivers extended full-power range at cooler operating temperatures. The Redshift platform's firmware and software upgrades result in more range, increased power and faster charge times, making the 2019 EXR one of the most capable multi-terrain motorcycles available.

Electronics

Alta's proprietary software is developed to be lean and elegant. The company's development cycles are extremely fast and have enabled Alta to create the most refined throttle feel in the industry as well as swiftly release new controls and capabilities. Four unique performance maps allow the rider to change the power delivery character, engine braking freewheel, and flywheel effects. The Open loop "rate of change" torque control has a response rate of 5,000Hz, yielding the closest thing to "theoretically perfect" torque control yet achieved in the motorcycle industry. The seamless drive technology lets you focus on the terrain and the obstacles rather than what the engine clutch and transmission need from you. This means more of your attention is on the ride.

Full Specs: 2019 Alta Redshift EXR Top Speed 71 MPH Power 50hp, 42 ft-lbs Charge Time 1.5 Hrs (240v)

3 Hrs (120v) Front Tire Metzeler 6 Days 80/100-21 Rear Tire Metzeler 6 Days 120/90-18 Forks WP Xplor 48 Shock WP Alta Custom Spec Front Brake Brembo 260mm rotor, Brembo dual piston caliper Rear Brake Brembo 220mm rotor, Brembo single piston caliper Curb Weight (wet) 273 pounds Wheelbase 58.75 in Seat Height 36.5 in Rake 26.3º Trail 113 mm Triple Clamp 18/22 mm adj Handguards Cycra Stealth MSRP $12,494

About Alta Motors

Alta Motors is a global leader in lightweight electric vehicles with a proprietary mobility platform that offers new levels of power density and economics. It leads the industry with a complete portfolio of battery and drivetrain components, an existing fleet of lightweight vehicles manufactured at its world-class Brisbane, California, facility and a full customer backlog. Alta's award-winning Redshift platform is now available to riders at over 60 U.S. dealerships across the United States. Please visit us at: altamotors.co

