Alta Motors Competes for the Podium at the Erzberg Rodeo--the Most Challenging One-Day Motorcycle Race in the World

Part of the Red Bull Hard Enduro Series, Erzberg Rodeo is a 35 km race in the mountains of Austria where riders attempt to summit steep hillclimbs and daunting obstacles such as rock beds, boulder fields, and slick, wooded sections. Over 2,000 riders attempt to qualify for 500 starting slots in the main event. Only a small handful go on to finish the race within the four-hour time limit. In 2017, only 25 riders completed the race, and in 2016, only 9.

Erzberg will be Ty's first time tackling Erzberg, but his experience as a two-time X Games Finals competitor signals he will be a force to be reckoned with on the "Iron Mountain."

"Having the opportunity to make history by riding the first electric is an honor," commented Ty Tremaine. "After the past few months racing the Redshift, I am confident it will give me my best shot at conquering the Iron Mountain."

Alta Motors also secured Lyndon Poskitt, a professional off-road racer, Dakar rally veteran, and producer of the popular off-road motorcycle travel series, Races to Places, to race the Redshift at Erzberg. His extensive experience as a professional rider and previous participation at Erzberg will make him a serious contender at this year's race.

"After challenging Erzberg on a rally bike last year, I'm eager to see what I can accomplish on a premium bike that is designed specifically for this environment," said Lyndon Poskitt. "Partnering with Alta made sense because they've built a bike that delivers the control and power critical for this type of race—it just happens to be electric."

"We built the Redshift to compete head-to-head with the best gas bikes in the most brutal environments in the world. The Erzberg extreme enduro is the place to demonstrate that," said Alta Motors Chief Technical Officer and co-founder, Derek Dorresteyn. "The race comes at a time when electric bikes are struggling for acceptance in international competition. We are grateful that the Erzberg organizers share our belief that competition should be about advancing technology—not restricting it—and that they are providing a platform to demonstrate that electrics should have the right to compete."

