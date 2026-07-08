Alta Raises $25M to Redefine the Go-to-Market Architecture for Revenue Teams

By transforming the GTM stack, Alta's AI team brings a learning curve managers can only dream about

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta, the AI System of Actions for go-to-market teams, today announced $25 million in Series A funding. The round was led by IN Venture, with participation from Mindset Ventures, Skywell Capital, LeumiTech77 and existing investors Entrée Capital, Target Global, and Verissimo Ventures, along with prominent angel investors and scout funds.

Alta will use the funding to accelerate growth by expanding its team globally, growing its customer base, and enhancing the platform - adding new data, CRM, and advertising integrations, as well as introducing agents for account management and cross-selling.

Alta hit its first million in revenue within months of commercializing and is on track for 800% revenue growth this year. Its platform is already being used by Snowflake, Deel, Atlassian, and Atoms, as well as hundreds of businesses, from Fortune 500 companies to SMBs.

For decades, GTM has run on "systems of record": CRMs and data warehouses storing information until a human acts on it and dozens of disjointed tools that don't communicate. As companies increasingly implement AI, the industry has bet on AI agents as point solutions for automating outbound or inbound GTM at scale. The results, however, often fall short, and can even exacerbate problems by scaling broken playbooks. Even though AI allows teams to generate more activity, pipelines remain flat, lead quality has fallen, and reply rates have dropped as buyers' inboxes are filled with generic, monotonous, AI-generated outreach.

Industry leaders like Salesforce and HubSpot have introduced agent-enablement layers through APIs, MCP tools, and CLI interfaces, underscoring a broader race to add intelligence to systems originally designed for data storage and workflow management. But retrofitting intelligence onto legacy architectures is fundamentally different from building an intelligence-native platform from the ground up - one that understands business context, orchestrates every customer and operational touchpoint, and continuously compounds value through real-world outcomes. Recognizing this need, Alta designed and built its solutions.

Alta tackles the challenge of deploying AI agents by first building a "Company Brain" that serves as a centralized intelligence layer that maps exactly how a business's GTM engine works. Instead of relying on a fragmented stack of disconnected software, Alta replaces them with a single, coordinated network of AI agents that learn from every action. Powered by this shared "Brain" and fueled by more than 50 data sources and hundreds of buying signals, these agents orchestrate and act on existing systems of record, collaborating and evolving as a single unit with every single interaction. The platform partners with Salesforce, HubSpot, IBM, and Google, and connects to 60+ GTM tools, including Attio and Clay, enabling Alta to run on top of the stack teams already in use rather than locking them into a closed box.

"Before the cloud, every company building software racked and maintained its own servers," said Stav Levi-Neumark, CEO and Co-founder of Alta. "We're doing for go-to-market what AWS did for infrastructure and the cloud: transforming a stack of cobbled-together tools that never communicated into one system that simply runs well, learns, and drives revenue pipelines and sales."

"The market spent three years adding tools to the sales stack. The team at Alta went the other way and built the intelligence layer the whole stack was missing," said Eitan Naor, Managing Partner at IN Venture (Member of Sumitomo Corporation's Venture Group). "Alta isn't competing in a category — it's defining one. That's why we wanted to lead this round, and why we're excited to introduce Alta to Japan and Southeast Asia, backed by Sumitomo's global reach."

"Having worked closely with Stav at monday.com, I knew firsthand her rare ability to turn complex data into explosive growth," said Avi Eyal, Managing Partner at Entrée Capital. The Alta team is not just building another AI feature; they are fundamentally redefining GTM architecture. Watching them scale from inception to this milestone proves that the market is starving for a single, intelligent system of action."

About Alta

Alta is the AI System of Actions for go-to-market. We run your GTM, replacing the fragmented sales stack with coordinated AI agents that share one Company Brain and compound with every interaction. Founded in 2023 by Stav Levi-Neumark and Tom Hoffen, both ex-monday.com, and serial entrepreneur Mor Shabtai, Alta handles prospecting, research, multi-channel outbound, inbound qualification, AI calling, and continuous optimization. Alta hit its first million in revenue within months of commercializing and is on track for 800% revenue growth this year. Its customers include revenue teams at Snowflake, Deel, Atlassian, Atoms, Riverside, and Sabio Group. Learn more at altahq.com.

Contact:

Rebecca Ash

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SOURCE Alta