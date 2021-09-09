Alta Resources sees strong progress on its newest building in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Resources Corp., a global customer service outsourcing company supporting Fortune 500 companies, continues to make progress on its newest building being built in Fort Myers.

In June, three-story walls were erected to reinforce the 97,600-square-foot building. When completed in February 2022, the new building will include state-of-the-art work spaces, auditorium, concession/catered cafe, game room, beautifully landscaped half-mile walkway, and more. The building has been intentionally designed to promote employee engagement, provide innovative technologies to build customer loyalty and enable Alta's team to solve complex challenges for the world's largest brands.

"Through a close collaboration with our Facilities Team and our construction engineering partner, Burns & McDonnell, we have designed something that truly reflects our culture and will support the continued demand for service from our Florida site," said Heather Owen Nigl, Alta Resources CFO. "The project has been a wonderful experience."

Alta's Fort Myers site launched in 2013 and has continued to thrive due to the strong performance of over 600 steady-state employees.

"This site's success is a true testament to the talented and diverse workforce that the Lee County area has to offer," said Jim Beré, Alta Resources Chairman and CEO. "Over the years, Alta has grown to over 4,000 employees spread across 12 sites around the globe. We are thrilled to add another building in Fort Myers and create even more jobs with opportunities for career growth."

Interested candidates can learn more about career opportunities and apply online by visiting JoinAlta.com or emailing [email protected].

Alta Resources headquarters and fulfillment center is in Neenah, Wisconsin, with additional locations in Brea, California, Manila, Philippines, Belize City, Belize, and Mexico City, Mexico.

Formed in 1995, privately-held Alta Resources is a leading provider of customer-management business-process outsourcing for many of the world's best-known brands in a variety of industries, including retail, consumer-packaged goods, healthcare, entertainment, automotive and sports apparel. With its comprehensive service lines – care, sales, e-commerce, back office and fulfillment – clients can seamlessly integrate their core customer processes through a single partner. Alta Resources helps clients improve and better manage their customer experiences across every touch point, ultimately delivering results that provide sales growth and cost savings. To learn more, visit AltaResources.com.

