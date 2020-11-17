Altada Technology Solutions is Delighted to Announce Collaboration with Tangent and Trinity College Dublin in setting up Alsessor, Altada's AI Accelerator programme

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altada Technology Solutions has partnered with Tangent, Trinity College Dublin's 'Ideas Workspace' to create an accelerator program supporting early-stage startups and entrepreneurs in the growth and commercialisation of their businesses. This partnership aims to ultimately embed the initiative in the AI start-up ecosystem and create cornerstones for ambitious, global-reaching businesses. Alsessor has issued a call out to all early-stage Artificial Intelligence startups in Retail, Digital Health, FinTech, InsurTech, Regulatory, and Compliance. This could be a good opportunity for any early-stage company working on AI-based products and services ready for development and commercialisation.

Allan Beechinor, CEO and co-founder of Altada says, "Alsessor is a pioneering five-month accelerator program designed to support global early-stage AI companies at prototype or proof of concept phase. We have tailored the program to support nascent businesses with bleeding edge innovations in AI who want to expedite their commercial development within an intense accelerator environment."

Niamh Parker, co-founder of Altada says, "Altada greatly benefited as participants of the CorkBIC International Security Accelerator so we know that the right support is critical at an early stage for startups to succeed. Having scaled successfully over the last number of years, we are delighted to be in a position to partner with Tangent and share our experiences to help start-ups reach their potential. Participation in a programme like this could be the difference between a startup making it or not!"

Ken Finnegan, CEO of Tangent, Trinity's ideas workspace says, "The value and benefit for early-stage startups participating on this world class accelerators is enormous. The selected teams will have access to funding, the best minds across industry and academia to progress their organisation and also access to a network of my supports. Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we work and live, Tangent is proud to drive and support the next generation of cutting edge companies."

A startup accelerator has immense benefits to entrepreneurs and innovators, offering exposure to domain expertise, mentorship, masterclasses and workshops. Once a business completes the Accelerator, they will have improved, refined and perfected elements of their business model, secured their intellectual property, define the funding strategy and commercially exploit the solutions being developed.

How to apply:



Alsessor is now inviting applications for the program which will run for a consecutive five months starting in January 2021, with at least 18 face to face gatherings by way of organised workshops and events. Applications will be accepted until December 18th 2020. Applications can be requested and submitted via email [email protected] or visit AlsessorAI.com.

About Altada Technology Solutions

Altada was launched in 2017 and its senior management has over 20 years' experience of expertise in AI technologies. Altada's expertise lies in providing AI enterprise solutions to those in the financial services and healthcare sectors in particular. We provide scalable AI solutions to companies with large, unstructured data sets. By exploiting a company's data fabric, we have successfully driven companies' automation, data-driven decision making, enabled scale and overall increased their profitability through AI. Companies need to incorporate next generation disruptive solutions in data management that can bring business and operational value to their disparate data landscape. Altada's AI platform provides a complete view of clients' data supply chain using indexing, data remediation and inference.

About Tangent

Tangent, Trinity's Ideas Workspace, provide programs that enable people to translate ideas into transformative social, economic and cultural impact. Its regional and global programming aims to instil an innovative spirit and entrepreneurial hunger in students, participants and collaborators alike, creating change makers and companies of the future. It invites participants to embrace the opportunities presented by change, enabling them to exploit uncertainty and complexity. Tangent bridges the gap between the academia and the wider start-up ecosystem.

Our mission is to strengthen the capacity of individuals and organisations to develop innovative solutions to complex problems.

