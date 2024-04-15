ALTADIS U.S.A. LAUNCHES ROMEO Y JULIETA 1875 'RUN FOR THE ROSES' COMMEMORATIVE EDITION CIGAR TO CELEBRATE THE 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altadis U.S.A., makers of the finest premium cigars, are proud to announce the launch of Romeo y Julieta 1875 'Run for the Roses®,' a limited-edition premium cigar that pays tribute to the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, the most famous horse race in the world. The brand has partnered with Churchill Downs to create a winning cigar that will be sold exclusively at participating Liquor Barn stores, the cigar retailer at the Kentucky Derby.

Founded in 1875, the same year as the first Kentucky Derby, Romeo y Julieta is one of the most well-known global cigar brands, steeped in its own rich history, legacy and tradition. "Romeo y Julieta is the perfect brand to partner with to create a unique cigar for this milestone for Churchill Downs and the 150th Kentucky Derby," said Casey Ramage, Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at Churchill Downs.

The Romeo y Julieta 1875 'Run for the Roses' 150th Kentucky Derby Commemorative Edition cigar will be available in two formats: a 50 x 6 Exhibicion No. 3 Toro (Box 15-MSRP: $20 per cigar) and a commemorative 50 x 7 Churchill (Single cigar coffin box-$25 per cigar). The Toro will be exclusively sold at participating Liquor Barn stores in Kentucky and Liquor Barn retail kiosks around Churchill Downs. The Churchill single cigar box will be available only at Churchill Downs for guests attending the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 3 and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4. Limited to just 2,000 single cigar boxes, this commemorative edition is a rare treasure for cigar aficionados and Kentucky Derby memorabilia enthusiasts alike.

Oliver Hyams, VP of Marketing at Altadis U.S.A. states, "Our team has developed a unique cigar and presentation that merges the iconic attributes of our classic Romeo y Julieta 1875 line, with the rich elegance of the official 150th Kentucky Derby branding and heritage. This project further strengthens our partnership with Churchill Downs and Liquor Barn."

Olivia Saad, Brand Manager for Romeo y Julieta, emphasizes "The unique packaging design was inspired by horse stables, and the rose-decorated wrapping paper of the cigars pay homage to the Derby's "run for the roses" tradition. "We are planning to further highlight this at the Romeo y Julieta activation tent, located at Churchill Downs during the Kentucky Derby."

The cigar was blended by the company's Grupo de Maestros and product capabilities team in the Dominican Republic and features a complex blend of Nicaraguan and Dominican binder and filler tobaccos and an extra aged Java Shade Indonesian wrapper.

"We have a longstanding friendship and partnership with both Churchill Downs and Altadis U.S.A.," stated Jonathan Blue, Advisor, Retail and Beverage Alcohol for Liquor Barn. "We are all very proud of this project and look forward to presenting this exclusive cigar to our customers and Kentucky Derby attendees."

Altadis U.S.A. has also developed a custom Romeo y Julieta 1875 'Run for the Roses' torch lighter, which will also be available to purchase at Liquor Barn kiosks at Churchill Downs during Oaks Day and the Kentucky Derby. Altadis U.S.A. is also working on another unique project to celebrate Romeo y Julieta's own 150th Anniversary, which will be unveiled later this year.

Altadis U.S.A. is a maker of premium cigars and one of the largest premium cigar companies in the world. If you have ever enjoyed a premium cigar, there is a good chance you have enjoyed a cigar crafted by Altadis U.S.A. Responsible for crafting many of the world's most renowned brands, including Henry Clay, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, H. Upmann and Trinidad, Altadis U.S.A. has been crafting great cigars since 1918. Visit www.altadisusa.com for more information.

