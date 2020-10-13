Altaeros Launches ST-Flex™, Portable Rapid Response Aerial Cell Tower

ST-Flex carries 130+ lbs (60 kg) of electronic payloads up to 1,000 feet (305 m) high, for weeks at a time. Power and fiber optic cables imbedded in the tethers provide robust power and connectivity between the payload and ground equipment. Together, these features provide a level of performance and flexibility unparalleled amongst commercial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Aerostat Autopilot™, Altaeros' proprietary aerial robotics control system, eliminates on-site crew for daily operations and ensures the highest level of reliability, making ST-Flex the most cost-effective aerostat solution in its class. With its autonomous capabilities and quick set-up, deploying airborne assets for critical connectivity is a breeze with the ST-Flex.

"There is an immense need for a high capacity, rapidly deployable connectivity solution for hard-to-reach areas and critical situations," said Altaeros CEO, Ben Glass "The ST-Flex empowers our customers to quickly respond and deliver communications to the communities and businesses that need it most, when they need it most. We're excited to see the ST-Flex in action as our first international customer takes delivery early next year to enhance their crisis response capabilities."

About Altaeros: Altaeros' mission is to connect people, machines and data, no matter where they happen to be located. Founded at MIT in 2010, we are focused on developing and deploying innovative real-world infrastructure solutions to solve the most difficult infrastructure challenges. Altaeros is headquartered in Somerville, MA and is backed by Softbank, SPARX Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Suhail Bahwan Group, and others.

