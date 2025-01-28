Altair and Cranfield University Sign MoU to Advance Use of Simulation, Data Analytics, and AI

Altair solutions help students and startups pioneer next-generation advancements in aerospace and robotics

TROY, Mich., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, and U.K.-based Cranfield University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore and expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI), simulation, and data analytics within the aerospace and robotics industries. The organizations will also support students, researchers, and startups looking to harness the power of computational intelligence within these industries.

"Cranfield University is a proven leader and innovator in aerospace and beyond," said Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. "This MoU is just the first step in developing new breakthroughs and helping organizations of all kinds explore the immense power of simulation, data analytics, and AI within aerospace."

"We're looking forward to working together with Altair to identify ways we can integrate technologies to support students and their research projects, and accelerate startups already working with Cranfield," said professor Antonios Tsourdos, director of AI, robotics, and space, Cranfield University. "We anticipate great things from our joint efforts and are delighted to work with Altair experts to drive next-generation aerospace innovation."

The agreement comes at a time when the convergence of AI, machine learning, data analytics, and simulation is increasingly pivotal in developing new innovations in areas like autonomous space exploration, Earth observation, telecommunications, and defense.

Cranfield University is a leading global university and has world-renowned expertise in aerospace research and innovation. It is the only university in Europe with its own airport and runway and is the U.K.'s largest provider of accredited aerospace and space master's degree courses.

To learn more about Altair's aerospace capabilities, visit https://altair.com/altair-rapidminer. To learn more about Cranfield University, visit https://www.cranfield.ac.uk/.

About Cranfield University
Cranfield is a specialist postgraduate university with globally renowned expertise in science, technology, engineering and management. We deliver applied research that has real-world impact – 88% of our research is world-leading or internationally excellent (REF2021). For more information, visit www.cranfield.ac.uk.

About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

