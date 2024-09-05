Altair Announces Crown Point Technologies as U.S. and Europe Data Analytics and AI Reseller

TROY, Mich., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, is excited to announce that Crown Point Technologies, a company specializing in technology solutions for the government and healthcare sectors, has been named an official reseller for the U.S. and Europe regions. This partnership will focus on bringing the capabilities of the Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) platform to a broader range of clients.

Crown Point Technologies brings extensive expertise in the government and healthcare industries. With a commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, Crown Point Technologies will leverage its deep industry knowledge and customer relationships to drive the adoption of Altair's AI and data visualization tools. By adding Crown Point Technologies to its global channel partner ecosystem, Altair aims to accelerate the adoption of Altair RapidMiner in key markets, driving transformative outcomes for businesses and government organizations alike.

"We are thrilled to partner with Crown Point Technologies to expand our reach and impact within the government and healthcare markets," said Jason Napolitano, senior vice president, Americas, Altair. "Their expertise in these critical areas, combined with our best-in-class Altair RapidMiner platform, will empower organizations to harness the full potential of their data, enabling smarter decision-making and improved operational efficiency."

"Partnering with Altair allows us to offer our clients unparalleled AI and data visualization capabilities," said Stephen Kahmann, co-founder, Crown Point Technologies. "Altair's innovative solutions are a perfect fit for the complex needs of our clients in government and healthcare, and we look forward to delivering exceptional value together."

Altair was recently positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for its offering, Altair RapidMiner. To download the Magic Quadrant, visit https://web.altair.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-data-science-and-machine-learning-platforms-2024. To learn more about the Altair RapidMiner platform and Altair's data analytics capabilities, visit https://altair.com/altair-rapidminer.

