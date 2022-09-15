Altair Announces Future.Industry 2022 Global Flagship Event

Virtual event will feature international speakers discussing the latest technology, tools, and trends in computational science

TROY, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair ( Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce the launch of Future.Industry 2022, the company's flagship annual event. From big brand thought leaders to early-stage startup entrepreneurs, the event will feature some of the industry's brightest minds and leading organizations as they discuss the latest trends, innovations, and forecasts in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), AI, and data analytics technology.

Featured presentations include:

"Digital Twin: A Path to Digital Transformations," by James R. Scapa , founder and chief executive officer, Altair

, founder and chief executive officer, Altair "Why Do We Keep Getting the Future Wrong?" by Amy Webb , founder and chief executive officer, Future Today Institute

, founder and chief executive officer, Future Today Institute "Fly Me to the Moon," by Alessandro Franceschetti , head of structural engineering, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

, head of structural engineering, "Technology Innovations Behind the Lucid Air," fireside chat between Peter Rawlinson , chief executive officer, Lucid Motors and Dr. Royston Jones , chief technical officer, Altair

, chief executive officer, Lucid Motors and Dr. , chief technical officer, Altair "Digitalization Path Towards Smart Manufacturing," by Renzo Mosca , head of digital engineering solutions, Leonardo S.p.A.

, head of digital engineering solutions, Leonardo S.p.A. "Photonics in High Performance Computing," by Dr. Alexander Gaeta , David M. Rickey professor of applied physics and materials science, and professor of engineering, Columbia University ; founder and chief executive officer, Xscape Photonics

, professor of applied physics and materials science, and professor of engineering, ; founder and chief executive officer, Xscape Photonics "Simulation-Driven Design, Additive Manufacturing, and the Future of Product Development," by Peder August Aune , senior project engineer, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace

, senior project engineer, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace "The Transformation Cloud: A New Era in Cloud Computing," Kirsten Kliphouse , president, North America , Google Cloud

Additionally, industry speakers from Intel, AMD, Tech Mahindra, Belcan, EVR Motors, Nissan, Arcelor Mittal, JCB, and more will present alongside academic experts from Temple University, Purdue University, the University of Toronto, Nelson Mandela University, and the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janiero in both "main track" and "specialized track" presentations. Specialized tracks are designed for attendees seeking in-depth knowledge and insight into product portfolio electrification, sustainability, smart manufacturing, digital twin, electronic system design, model visualization, and more. Speakers presenting in these tracks range from some of the largest multinational companies to emerging startups.

Each day of Future.Industry will have a specific focus. Day 1 will feature a single main track event showcasing this year's thought leaders keynote speakers, Day 2 will emphasize the specialized parallel tracks, and Day 3 will showcase Altair experts and technology in the event's most hands-on and interactive sessions.

Future.Industry will launch in both the Central European Summer Time (CEST) and Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) time zones, and will feature live audio translations into French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Korean. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to win Altair merchandise and e-gift cards by attending the event.

To learn more about Future.Industry 2022 or to register for the event, visit https://events.altair.com/future-industry/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

