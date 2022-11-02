Altair Appoints Ravi Kunju to Chief Product and Strategy Officer

TROY, Mich., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced that Ravi Kunju has been named Altair's chief product and strategy officer.

In this role, Kunju will be responsible for the strategy and vision of Altair products, which includes facilitating the development, sales, pricing, and marketing of Altair's solutions for industry verticals and business lines.

Altair promotes Ravi Kunju to chief product and strategy officer

"For nearly 25 years, Ravi has been an indispensable member in so many areas of our organization, and I am certain that he will continue to play a vital role in this new position," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "As we compete fiercely across the globe, it is imperative to go to market with strategic solutions that help customers solve their toughest problems. We need to keep our foot on the pedal in thoughtful innovation that moves the needle and solves problems that might not even exist yet."

Prior to this role, Kunju has served in several leadership roles within Altair, including senior vice president of business strategy across all business lines, vice president of strategy for enterprise computing, managing director of enterprise computing for the Americas region, and managing director of the U.S. North Central region.

Kunju holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Osmania University in Hyderabad, India; a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Wayne State University; and a master's in business administration (MBA) from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

