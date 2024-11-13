Altair Collaborates with Aerospace Startup Moya Aero to Develop eVTOLs

The collaboration, established within Altair's Aerospace Startup Acceleration Program (ASAP), will accelerate product development and slash prototyping costs

TROY, Mich., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has signed a collaboration agreement with aerospace startup Moya Aero as part of Altair's Aerospace Startup Acceleration Program (ASAP). Within the agreement, Moya Aero will leverage an array of solutions in the Altair® HyperWorks® design and simulation platform and the organizations will collaborate in the development of eVTOL and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"The ASAP program aims to boost the development of startups in the aerospace and defense sector and gives enterprises access to our powerful technology solutions and specialized technical support and expertise," said Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. "Our goal is to expand Altair's presence in Brazil and empower startups with industry-leading technology."

"Moya Aero is focused on providing an autonomous aircraft for sustainable and efficient cargo transportation," said Alexandre Zaramela, chief executive officer and chief technical officer, Moya Aero. "Our goal is to be the market leader in high-capacity unmanned aerial vehicles and boost this type of delivery in untapped markets. Altair's technology will help our team create safer, more reliable, and more efficient designs that increase our products' market competitiveness."

Moya Aero will utilize the Altair® HyperWorks® design and simulation platform to enable engineering improvements throughout the design life cycle. These tools will help the company reduce product development time, slash prototyping and testing costs, and increase efficiency of the team's system design and analysis process.

Moya Aero is an aerospace startup founded in 2020 as a spin-off from ACS-Aviation, and is headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company's goal is to complement existing cargo delivery channels with vehicles that are more accessible, affordable, efficient, and sustainable. More broadly, the company seeks to open new opportunities in the world of logistics and develop innovative, unmanned, all-electric products.

To learn more about the ASAP program, visit https://altair.com/aerospace-startup-acceleration-program. To learn more about Moya Aero, visit https://moyaaero.com/. To learn more about Altair's aerospace capabilities, visit https://altair.com/aerospace.

