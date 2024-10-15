Altair Drives Aerospace Innovation at Motivo

Altair's best-in-class consulting expertise and AI-powered engineering technology help Motivo deliver superior product designs

TROY, Mich., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, is proud to announce its collaboration with Motivo, a product engineering firm focused on translating forward-thinking visions into best-in-class products for clients in the mobility, energy, agriculture technology, and aerospace sectors. Motivo utilizes Altair's unique combination of engineering consulting and software to drive innovation for organizations in the aerospace industry.

Altair announces its collaboration with Motivo, a product engineering firm focused on translating forward-thinking visions into best-in-class products, to drive innovation in the aerospace industry.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Motivo and help them advance their engineering innovations by applying leading technology and industry expertise to their process," said Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. "Altair has a long history of empowering customers in the aerospace sector to create safer, better, and more sustainable aircraft. Helping Motivo achieve these same outcomes for its clients is just another example that demonstrates our commitment to helping shape a more innovative aerospace sector."

Motivo uses Altair's leading technology portfolio to tackle complex analysis and simulation work – particularly in prototype development and testing for aerospace propulsion systems. Motivo has found success using an array of tools from the Altair® HPCWorks® and Altair® HyperWorks® platforms to meet design performance and optimization targets for next-generation subsystems and components such as propeller assemblies for vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft.

"Altair's combination of technical experience, flexibility, and powerful computational software have positioned them to be a key contributor to the success of many of our projects," said Damon Pipenberg, chief technical officer, Motivo. "Their technology has streamlined our processes, fostered more extensive collaboration, and generally allowed us to design better products for our clients faster."

Altair's simulation and high-performance computing (HPC) tools enable Motivo to streamline their design and development processes and leverage true artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engineering capabilities. Motivo also leverages Altair's unmatched consulting and technical support expertise to take their designs from concept to reality. Having unlimited 24/7 access to Altair's wealth of technical and domain expertise – in addition to Altair's leading software portfolio – helps Motivo meet design performance targets in areas such as stiffness, fatigue life cycle, modal frequency, safety margins, and more.

Altair gives Motivo the tools, know-how, and support needed to deliver game-changing results for their aerospace clients on time and on budget. Altair's capabilities help Motivo perform faster and more accurate analyses, democratize access to compute resources, bolster collaboration, and harness the transformative power of AI-powered engineering workflows.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Gardena, CA, Motivo supports a variety of clients, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 firms, in an array of industries including AgTech, mobility, aerospace, consumer electronics, energy, and autonomy. The company's multidisciplinary team includes electrical, mechanical, controls, and software engineers that leverage a unique product development process to efficiently bring ideas from concept to production, including brainstorming sessions, rapid prototyping, in-house manufacturing, assembly, testing, and low-volume production.

To learn more about Altair's work in the aerospace sector, visit https://altair.com/aerospace.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate Altair Investor Relations Bridget Hagan Stephen Palmtag +1.216.769.2658 +1.669.328.9111 [email protected] [email protected]



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Louise Wilce

+44 (0)7392 437 635

[email protected]



SOURCE Altair