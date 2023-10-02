Altair Enhances Leadership in Optimization Technology by Acquiring OmniQuest

TROY, Mich., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), acquired OmniQuest, a Novi, Mich.-based optimization software company. OmniQuest's flagship product, Genesis, is an advanced structural analysis and optimization software that uses the finite element method to solve problems with many variables and constraints.

"OmniQuest was founded by the late Professor Gary Vanderplaats, a giant in the field of structural optimization who developed many unique and powerful optimization algorithms used in the commercial market today. OmniQuest's products are used by several major customers, and we are excited to make them available to all our customers going forward," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "The acquisition of this excellent technology and team will further enhance Altair's optimization leadership in the market driving lightweight and structurally efficient designs across the globe."

In addition to the automotive sector, the acquisition brings deep experience in Formula 1, the highest class of international racing, where Genesis has a strong position and is widely used for composite design applications. It is particularly utilized for applications that require agile engineering processes and specialized tools to produce highly engineered vehicles with short turnaround times.

Genesis's analysis capabilities include static, normal modes, direct and modal frequency analysis, random response, heat transfer, system buckling calculations, acoustics, and fatigue analysis. Its structural optimization types include sizing, shape, topology, topometry, topography and freeform optimization.

Genesis also supports equivalent static load method (ESLM) for highly nonlinear structural behaviors, interfacing with popular third-party finite-element analysis (FEA) solvers.

OmniQuest founder, Professor Vanderplaats, was a founding father of practical structural and multidisciplinary design optimization (MDO). His contributions to vision, theory, and practical applications of MDO and structural optimization are significant and his early contributions include the modified method of feasible directions algorithm, which became very popular in the structural optimization field by his own code CONMIN (constrained minimization). This code is embedded in many programs and remains among the best in the world today. In the late 1980's he left behind a legendary academic career as a tenured professor at UC Santa Barbara to found Vanderplaats Research & Development (later renamed OmniQuest) and served as chief executive officer and chairman until his passing.

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

