Altair Expands Digital Engineering Technology with Acquisition of OmniV

News provided by

Altair

27 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

TROY, Mich., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), acquired OmniV, a technology out of XLDyn, a product development software company based in southeast Michigan. OmniV empowers open model-based systems engineering (MBSE) practice across systems, simulation, test, product development, and controls engineering by formalizing the development, integration, and use of models to inform enterprise and program decision making.

OmniV eliminates the silos that occur between high-level system modeling and simulation, as well as detailed, domain-specific modeling and simulation. OmniV is vendor agnostic and can connect to various enterprise data stores and verification and validation methods – including those from third-party vendors – to support program goals. OmniV brings together cross-domain product development activities using the MBSE methodology in a fully integrated and easy-to-use tool.

With support for systems modeling language (SysML) – a general purpose modeling language for systems engineering applications across a broad range of systems and systems-of-systems – OmniV's SysML compliant diagrams that capture system architecture (structures, requirements, and behavior) can easily be shared and verified with product development teams. This allows the creation of multiple types of digital twins easier and earlier in the product development process, even before CAD models are created.

"Historically, organizations have had to wait until they have a physical prototype to see how a product performs. OmniV provides a holistic understanding of how a product functions much earlier in the process," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "Our goal is to connect the dots across the enterprise through an open, flexible, and purpose driven MBSE and digital twin integration. Regardless of what tools you use, OmniV allows customers to have an open architecture MBSE practice that provides a traceable ecosystem to track performance, cost, and mass of a product."

The technology will be available via Altair Units, integrated into Altair's digital twin solution set, and accessible via Altair One, Altair's cloud innovation gateway.

About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic

The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109

Monica Gould +1 212.871.3927

[email protected]

[email protected]

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa 
Evelyn Gebhardt
+49 7031 6208 0
[email protected]

SOURCE Altair

Also from this source

Altair Named to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

Altair Named to Newsweek's List of the Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.