Altair Eyewear, Inc. and Authentic Brands Group Sign Exclusive Global Eyewear Licensing Agreement for Spyder

Pioneering innovation and technology in the ski and performance categories, Spyder is a highly sought-after brand on and off the mountain. This is the first performance lifestyle brand within Altair Eyewear's growing portfolio and the agreement is for the exclusive design, development, production and distribution of ophthalmic eyewear, sunglasses and ski goggles marketed and sold under the Spyder brand name.

"Spyder is a dynamic addition to our Altair Eyewear brand portfolio, combining the right mix of sport and performance to appeal to an active-minded consumer," said Nicola Zotta, President & CEO of Marchon Eyewear, Inc. "We were strategically seeking a performance lifestyle brand of this caliber for Altair to give us opportunities for sun and optical eyewear as well as ski goggles, and we are thrilled to be extending our partnership with ABG and their exceptional roster of brands."

"As we continue to expand on Spyder's lifestyle offering, we are excited to partner with Altair on the launch of Spyder into the eyewear category," said Jarrod Weber, Group President of Lifestyle at ABG. "Altair is a leader in the eyewear space offering the highest quality of product and we look forward to the launch early next year."

Spyder offers technical ski, fitness, and lifestyle apparel and accessories for men, women, and children, with superior design and engineering expertise, and innovative materials including GORE-TEX® and Avra™. The new eyewear collection will be designed in sync with Spyder brand's aesthetic and reputation for high-performance details using state of the art materials and advanced technology.

The new Spyder eyewear collection will be available beginning Spring 2020 and will debut in March 2020 at Vision Expo East in New York City.

It is planned that the new Spyder eyewear line will be distributed in optical chains and specialty retailers worldwide as well as through independent eye care practices and online at spyder.com and eyeconic.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG manages, elevates, and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels and more than 4,900 branded freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world. ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business, and immersive brand experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms, and emerging media.

ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Michael Jackson® (managed brand), Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel®, and Henredon®. For more information, please visit authenticbrandsgroup.com.

About SPYDER

Spyder is one of the world's most recognizable and credible outdoor sportswear brands. Focused on enhancing the ski experience both on and off the mountain, Spyder prides itself on its advanced technical composition and style. Originally founded by David Jacobs, coach of the Canadian Ski Team and Bob Beattie, coach of the United States Ski team, Spyder's roots run deep in the ski community. Pioneering its first padded ski sweater in 1978, and sponsoring the U.S. Ski Team since 1989, Spyder offers technical ski, fitness, and lifestyle apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The highly sought-after brand is available in department stores, sporting goods stores, and specialty retailers throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, and South Korea.

About Altair Eyewear, Inc.

Altair Eyewear supports independent eyecare professionals with advanced eyewear technologies and distinctive licensed brands including Anne Klein, bebe, Calvin Klein Jeans, Cole Haan, Draper James, Joseph Abboud and JOE Joseph Abboud, as well as Altair's proprietary brands, which include Altair Evolution, Genesis, Kilter and Sunlites. Altair Eyewear brands are sold through more than 10,000 independent optical retailers. Altair Eyewear is a division of Marchon Eyewear, one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunwear, and a subsidiary of VSP Global. Visit altaireyewear.com for more information.

About Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Marchon Eyewear, Inc. is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunwear. The company markets its products under prestigious brand names including: Airlock, Calvin Klein, Chloé, Columbia, Diane von Furstenberg, DKNY, Dragon, Etro, Flexon, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Liu Jo, Longchamp, Marchon NYC, Marni, MCM, Nautica, Nike, Nine West, Salvatore Ferragamo and Skaga. Marchon Eyewear distributes its products through a global network of subsidiaries and distributors, serving over 80,000 accounts in more than 100 countries. Marchon Eyewear is a VSP Global company. VSP Global is a doctor-governed organization which connects its 88 million members to affordable, accessible, high-quality eye care and eyewear. Its industry-leading businesses combine to bring quality eye care insurance, high-fashion frames, customized lenses, ophthalmic technology, and connected experiences to increase access to eye care around the world. For more information, visit marchon.com and follow @marchoneyewear.

