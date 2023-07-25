Altair Named to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

News provided by

Altair

25 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

TROY, Mich., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), was honored as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work.

"This award is yet another testament to our outstanding organizational culture, which is created and reinforced by our employees around the world every single day," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "I am incredibly proud of the diverse, positive, and validating environment we have at Altair. It is what truly sets us apart."

"Congratulations to all of the Best Workplaces for Millennials finalists," said Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief, Fortune. "These companies are setting themselves up for continued success by committing to the purpose-driven work that attracts the next generation of business talent."

To determine the honorees, Great Place To Work collected nearly 500,000 responses from millennials at companies eligible for the list. To be considered, companies had to be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

Click here to see Altair's full Great Place to Work profile. To learn more about careers at Altair, visit https://altair.com/careers.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate                             

Altair Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic                                 

Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109                               

+1 212.871.3927

[email protected]               

[email protected]

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann                       

+49 7031 6208 0

[email protected]

SOURCE Altair

Also from this source

Altair Named to Newsweek's List of the Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

Altair Global Survey Reveals Significant Opportunities to Improve Efficiency, Scale, and Success of Enterprise AI and Data Projects

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.