Altair Named to Newsweek's List of the Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

Altair included among the top 100 U.S. companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction

TROY, Mich., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), is featured on Newsweek's 2023 Most Loved Workplaces list, and ranked 57 among the top 100 companies measured by employee happiness and satisfaction at work. The 2023 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® is the newest list in the Most Loved Workplace® collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

Altair is featured on Newsweek’s 2023 Most Loved Workplaces list, which recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business.
"2023 marks our third consecutive year on the Most Loved Workplaces list – a monumental achievement and testament to our outstanding culture," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "Altair has always been driven by bedrock values since our founding nearly 40 years ago. These values have led us to business success – but more importantly, they have created a supportive, inclusive environment where all our employees can thrive. Through our values, Altair will always put people first."  

The results were determined after surveying more than two million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them. 

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"While workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of a positive culture remains constant," said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief, Newsweek. "The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows."

View Altair's Most Loved Workplace profile page here: https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/altair/. 

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

