Altair Names Collaboration Betters the World as Channel Partner for the EMEA Region

CBTW to offer Altair's leading data analytics and AI portfolio

TROY, Mich., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has named Collaboration Betters the World (CBTW) a new channel partner for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The collaboration aims to accelerate advancements in data analytics throughout the EMEA region, delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's digital age.

"Combining Altair's state-of-the-art technology with CBTW's strategic expertise will deliver unparalleled value to clients, fostering innovation and transforming industries across the region," said Kimon Afsaridis, managing director of Eastern Europe and vice president of indirect EMEA sales, Altair. "This alliance underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions and creating substantial value for our clients. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring."

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Altair. It will empower us to integrate their leading technology with our strategic expertise within many industries and enable us to create significant value for clients throughout EMEA," said Paolo Vacilotto, data analytics and AI leader, CBTW. "Together, we are poised to push the boundaries of what's possible in tech and business, creating a future where data and technology work hand in hand to transform organizations and entire industries."

The collaboration between Altair and CBTW is expected to transform how businesses utilize data analytics to drive growth and innovation. By harnessing the power of AI and advanced analytics, this partnership will enable organizations to unlock new insights, optimize operations, and stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly evolving market.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, CBTW creates and delivers technology and business solutions to customers around the world. With more than 3,000 people in 21 countries, the company is active in the areas of strategy and governance, product design and growth, software engineering, data analytics and AI, cloud and enterprise platforms, cybersecurity, banking technology solutions, smart industrial solutions, life sciences solutions, and more.

Altair employs more than 3,000 scientists, engineers, and creative thinkers around the world and serves more than 16,000 customers across a broad range of industries including automotive, aerospace, government and defense, finance, energy, technology, life sciences, architecture, and construction. Altair offers the breadth and depth of data and analytics capabilities diverse teams need to be successful, whether that's a unified, end-to-end data science solution, a self-service data transformation or visualization solution, or an alternative SAS language environment.

Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit https://altair.com/altair-partners.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit https://www.altair.com.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate Altair Investor Relations Bridget Hagan Stephen Palmtag +1.216.769.2658 +1.669.328.9111 [email protected] [email protected]



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 7031 6208 0

[email protected]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg