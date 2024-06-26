Altair Names Devoteam Channel Partner for the EMEA Region

Devoteam to offer Altair's leading data analytics and AI solutions throughout the EMEA region

TROY, Mich., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, is thrilled to welcome Devoteam as a new channel partner for the EMEA region. Within the partnership, Devoteam will offer Altair's leading data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to its customers throughout the EMEA region.

"Partnering with Devoteam underscores our dedication to shaping the future of technology," said Kimon Afsaridis, managing director of Eastern Europe and vice president of indirect EMEA sales, Altair. "This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our global expansion strategy, reinforcing our mission to lead and innovate in AI and beyond."

"Together, Devoteam and Altair will help industrial companies harness the power of data to improve their efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness," said Pablo Martin, industry and retail business unit director, Devoteam. "This collaboration is an important step in our commitment to help companies, particularly in the industrial sector, better their digital transformation efforts."

Devoteam boasts more than 25 years of passion for tech and more than 11,000 tech-native specialists in offices in 25 countries. The company believes that technology combined with strong human values can drive change for the better, and specializes in managing large-scale projects while remaining agile enough to deliver customized solutions.

Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit https://altair.com/altair-partners.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit https://www.altair.com.

