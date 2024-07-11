Altair Names Minsait Channel Partner for the EMEA Region

Minsait to bring Altair's innovative data analytics, AI, and HPC solutions to the EMEA region

TROY, Mich., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, is proud to announce Minsait as a new channel partner for the EMEA region. Minsait will offer Altair's innovative data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to its customers throughout the EMEA region with the goal of bringing cutting-edge AI, data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions to a broader range of industries, including financial services, energy, and public administration.

"The partnership between Altair and Minsait marks the beginning of a new era in AI excellence and represents a commitment to driving transformative technological advancements," said Kimon Afsaridis, managing director of Eastern Europe and vice president of indirect EMEA sales, Altair. "Collaborating with Minsait underscores our dedication to shaping the future of technology and signifies a major milestone in expanding our global market presence."

"This agreement helps us increase our capabilities in modernizing analytical applications and their adoption in the cloud; it also bolsters our offering of solutions related to data analytics, AI, and HPC," said Ignacio Jiménez Pinillos, head of data, Minsait. "Partnering with Altair is also an important step for us in strengthening our value proposition in the financial services and insurance, energy, and public administration sectors."

Altair's advanced AI and HPC technologies, coupled with Minsait's expertise in digital transformation, will empower businesses to enhance their efficiency, competitiveness, and ability to innovate at speed.

Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit https://altair.com/altair-partners.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit https://www.altair.com.

