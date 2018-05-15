Altair Ships IoT Chipset with Ultra-low Power Consumption to Support NTT DOCOMO's Launch of Japan's First eDRX Implementation

Highlighting the significant difference between eDRX and existing DRX technology, DOCOMO recently demonstrated its ability to significantly extend the sleep-mode duration of IoT devices, resulting in up to 80% power reduction and extending battery life by several times (in comparison with DRX). Operating on existing LTE networks, the technology will simplify the full deployment of long-term, battery-operated IoT devices such as smart utility meters and agricultural monitors. A variety of IoT Devices supporting eDRX are expected to be commercially deployed by Altair's business partners.

eDRX substantially improves battery life by extending the sleep time between paging cycles of LTE-network connected devices. As a result, devices can remain ready to receive data for longer periods while maintaining full network accessibility.

"eDRX allows for unprecedented reduction in power consumption," said Ilan Reingold, VP Business Development and Marketing for Altair. "We are fully committed to continued development of a series of new chipsets to provide industry-leading power consumption rates that will enable exciting new devices for multiple IoT markets. We look forward to driving further innovation and enabling the expansion of cellular IoT business through our partnerships with leading Japanese mobile network operators. The new technologies of CAT-M1 and NB1 will improve this further."

About Altair Semiconductor

Altair Semiconductor, a subsidiary of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, is a leading provider of LTE chipsets. Altair's portfolio covers the complete spectrum of cellular 4G market needs, from supercharged video-centric applications all the way to ultra-low power, low cost IoT and M2M.

