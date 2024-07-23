Altair Signs MoU with the University of Nottingham to Develop Aerospace Digital Twin Project

University to use the Altair® HyperWorks® and Altair® RapidMiner® platforms in groundbreaking electric propulsion digital twin project

TROY, Mich., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the U.K.-based University of Nottingham for a digital twin project within the aerospace sector. The digital twin—set to be the first of its kind—will not merely be a technology demonstrator, but a fully-fledged solution the industry can use to rapidly design, validate, and test the electric propulsion systems of new aircraft or advanced air mobility (AAM) vehicles and/or to evaluate the retrofit of existing ones.

The agreement will give University of Nottingham researchers unlimited access to the Altair® HyperWorks® design and simulation and Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms. The platforms will empower researchers with technology for AI-powered multiphysics and multi-domain simulation, along with full data analytics and machine learning technology to manage experimental data and close the loop between the digital and physical models. In addition, the agreement also provides the university team with access to Altair's high-performance computing (HPC) tools and unlimited training.

"Altair is committed to boosting innovation with a focus on next-generation sustainability in all sectors. This is why we partner with some of the most advanced universities and research centers in the world, like the University of Nottingham," said Dr. Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. "Through our leading technology and expertise, our ultimate aim is to develop groundbreaking new solutions that open new possibilities and advance sustainability in aerospace, transportation, and beyond."

"We share Altair's vision of accelerating the creation and delivery of innovations that can transform the technologies and systems we use every day," said Chris Gerada, Professor of Electrical Machines and lead for strategic research and innovation initiatives at the University of Nottingham. "Altair's technology will help us to accelerate the translation of zero carbon research into real-world industry solutions that decarbonise transportation. Paired with our leading strengths in electrification, hydrogen and manufacturing, this collaboration increases our capabilities and boosts Altair's status as a key industry partner of choice for the university."

This MoU is a key achievement that supports the capabilities of the university's new Zero Carbon Innovation Centre, co-funded by East Midlands Freeport, to build a complete digital twin of an electric propulsion system. Thanks to the vast possibilities Altair's technology offers, the teams now have technology that spans energy storage (including batteries and fuel cells), power electronics and digital controllers, motors, cables, inverters, and the management of the systems' thermal, power, and electromagnetic interference (EMI).

For nearly 40 years has been a major player in providing software solutions for the aerospace industry. To learn more about Altair's aerospace solutions, visit https://altair.com/aerospace-and-defense.

