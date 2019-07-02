Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall Of Multiple Ophthalmic Products

AQUEBOGUE, N.Y., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announces today that it is voluntarily recalling the prescription drug products and lots, within expiry, distributed during the time period as indicated in the tables below. As a precautionary measure, Altaire is initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility. This recall is being carried out to the retail level and is only for the specific lots listed above. No other lots are being recalled.

Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death. To date, Altaire has receives no reports of adverse events, nor has Altaire obtained any out of specifications results including Sterility testing, for the products.

Product Description: Neomycin and Polymixin B and Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 0574-4250-35 Package Size: 3.5 gm

Lot Number Expiration

Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship

Date SAC 1/20 1/29/2018 SLK 12/20 1/30/2019

Product Description: NEO-POLY DEX (Neomycin and Polymixin B and Dexamethasone) Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 0574-4160-35 Package Size: 3.5 gm

Lot Number Expiration

Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship

Date RGC 7/19 8/7/2017 RHB 8/19 8/30/2017 RHC 8/19 8/30/2017 RID 9/19 10/2/2017 RIC 9/19 10/2/2017 RIG 9/19 10/23/17 RKH 11/19 12/8/2017 RKI 11/19 12/8/2017 RKJ 11/19 12/15/2017 RKK 11/19 12/15/2017 RKL 11/19 12/20/2017 RLM 12/19 1/29/2018 SAI 1/20 2/26/2018 SBG 2/20 3/12/2018 SBH 2/20 3/22/2018 SCF 3/20 4/23/2018 SEA 5/20 5/23/2018 SFA 6/20 6/20/2018 SFB 6/20 8/14/2018 SHA 8/20 8/30/2018 SIB 9/20 10/2/2018 SJC 10/20 11/9/2018 TAB 1/21 1/30/2019 TAF 1/21 2/18/2019 TBP 2/21 3/18/2019 TBQ 2/21 3/18/2019 TCV 3/21 5/1/2019 TCW 3/21 5/1/2019

Product Description: NEO-POLYCIN HC (Neomycin and Polymixin B and Bacitracin Zinc and Hydrocortisone Acetate) Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 0574-4144-35 Package Size: 3.5 gm

Lot Number Expiration

Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship

Date SEE 5/20 5/31/2018 SEG 5/20 7/13/2018 SIE 9/20 10/17/2018 SKD 11/20 12/27/2018

Product Description: POLYCIN (Polymixin B and Bacitracin Zinc) Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 0574-4021-35 Package Size: 3.5 gm

Lot Number Expiration

Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship

Date RGD 7/19 8/17/2017 RHL 8/19 9/28/2017 RHB 9/19 10/23/2017 RJF 10/19 11/8/2017 RJG 10/19 11/7/2017 SAJ 1/20 2/12/2018 SAK 1/20 2/19/2018 SAL 1/20 2/19/2018 SAM 1/20 2/22/2018 SBK 2/20 3/22/2018 SEH 5/20 6/20/2018 TCD 3/21 5/1/2019

Product Description: Bacitracin Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 0574-4022-35 Package Size:3.5 gm

Lot Number Expiration

Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship

Date RGA 7/19 7/31/2017 RGE 7/19 8/11/2017 RGG 7/19 8/11/2017 RGH 7/19 8/17/2017 RHM 8/19 9/14/2017 RJB 10/19 10/23/2017 RJA 10/19 10/23/2017 SCA 3/20 3/22/2018 SIC 9/20 10/9/2018 TAP 1/21 2/26/2019 TDE 4/21 5/30/2019

Product Description: Sulfacetamide Sodium Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 0574-4190-35 Package Size: 3.5 gm

Lot Number Expiration

Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship

Date RID 10/19 10/30/2017 SHG 8/20 9/13/2018

Product Description: Puralube Ophthalmic Ointment (Please note: Puralube is an OTC product)

Lot Number Expiration

Date NDC Number Package Size Manufacturer

Initial Ship

Date RJH 10/19 0574-4025-35 3.5 gm 11/13/2017 SCC 3/21 3/29/2018 SGA 7/21 7/31/2018 SGH 7/21 8/30/2018 SHH 8/21 9/13/2018 SLL 12/21 1/30/2019 TAC 1/22 2/18/2019 Lot Number Expiration

Date NDC Number Package Size Manufacturer

Initial Ship

Date RKM 11/19 0574-4025-20 1 gm 12/8/2017 SGA 7/20 7/31/2018 SIF 9/20 10/17/2018 SKE 11/20 12/27/2018

The products are manufactured and labeled exclusively for Perrigo Company PLC. Altaire ships the products only to Perrigo Company PLC. The products are distributed by Perrigo Company PLC.

Altaire has notified Perrigo by e-mail on July 2, 2019 announcing the recalls of the products/lots identified herein, with specific directions for return of all units of the impacted lots. Altaire has also requested that Perrigo perform a subrecall, and that Perrigo notify its customers.

Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. Customers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: Regular Mail : use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm . Mail to address on the pre-addressed form.

: use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: . Mail to address on the pre-addressed form. Fax: 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Altaire takes its mission of customer safety and providing quality products very seriously. The company is committed to, and diligently working to, ensure the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in its manufacturing facility.

Company Contacts:

Michael Sawaya

Joseph Sawaya

1-800-258-2471

SOURCE Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc.