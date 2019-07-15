Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Multiple Ophthalmic Products Manufactured and Distributed as Altaire Labeled Products

AQUEBOGUE, N.Y., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announces today that it is voluntarily recalling the over the counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx) drug products and lots, within expiry, it has manufactured and distributed under the Altaire label and trade dress during the time period as indicated below. As a precautionary measure, Altaire is voluntarily initiating this recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility. The FDA has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance. Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death.

This recall is being carried out to the RETAIL LEVEL and IS ONLY FOR THE SPECIFIC LOTS LISTED BELOW. No other lots are being recalled. A Retail Level recall is limited to product lots currently in inventory on hand at any distributor to which Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has sold these products.

Altaire further advises as follows:

TO DATE, ALTAIRE HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORTS OF ADVERSE EVENTS FOR THE PRODUCTS.

TO DATE, ALTAIRE HAS NOT OBTAINED ANY OUT OF SPECIFICATION RESULTS, INCLUDING IN-HOUSE AND THIRD-PARTY STERILITY TESTING, FOR THESE PRODUCTS.

Product Description: ActivEyes Nighttime Lub Eye Ointment Preservative Free NDC#: 59390-190-50 Product Size: 3.5 g

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date SKG 11/21 12/28/2018 TAQ 01/22 04/23/2019

Product Description: Altaire Altacaine Solution NDC#: 59390-181-13 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17205 07/19 08/31/2017 17206 07/19 09/13/2017 17271 09/19 11/08/2017 18003 01/20 03/06/2018 18097 04/20 05/11/2018 18166 07/20 07/26/2018 18227 09/20 10/05/2018 18246 10/20 11/16/2018 18317 12/20 12/18/2018 19080 03/21 04/22/2019 19106 04/21 05/21/2019

Product Description: ActivEyes Altachlore Ointment NDC#: 59390-184-50 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date SAP 1/20 3/16/2018 SFI 6/20 8/16/2018 SLA 12/20 1/4/2019 TBM 2/21 3/28/2019

Product Description: ActivEyes Altachlore Solution NDC#: 59390-183-13 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18008 1/20 8/13/2018 19050 2/22 3/18/2019 19105 4/22 6/14/2019

Product Description: ActivEyes Altalube Ointment NDC#: 59390-198-50 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lo Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RJH 10/20 1/10/2018 RLL 12/20 8/22/2018 SGH 07/21 8/23/2018 SIF 09/21 10/16/2018 SKC 11/21 12/12/2018 TCG 03/22 4/22/2019

Product Description: Altaire Ciprofloxacin HCl Ophthalmic Solution 0.3% NDC#: 59390-217-02

Product Size: 2.5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18164 7/20 10/2/2018

Product Description: Altaire Ciprofloxacin HCl Ophthalmic Solution 0.3% NDC#: 59390-217-05

Product Size: 5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18164 7/20 8/15/2018

Product Description: Altaire Ciprofloxacin HCl Ophthalmic Solution 0.3% NDC#: 59390-217-10

Product Size: 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18164 7/20 8/15/2018

Product Description: Altaire Diclofenac Sodium Solution 1% NDC#: 59390-149-02 Product Size: 2.5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17247 8/19 11/17/2017

Product Description: Altaire Diclofenac Sodium Solution 1% NDC#: 59390-149-05

Product Size: 5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17225 8/19 10/16/2017 17247 8/19 12/26/2017 18038 2/20 3/22/2018 18162 6/20 7/18/2018 19014 1/21 2/14/2019

Product Description: Altaire Fluorescein Sodium with Proparacaine HCl Ophthalmic Solution

NDC#: 59390-205-05 Product Size: 5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17099 4/20 6/1/2017 17254 8/20 9/14/2017 17255 8/20 9/15/2017 17361 12/20 12/26/2017 17362 12/20 4/4/2018 18088 4/21 4/30/2018 18089 4/21 5/1/2018 18138 6/21 6/25/2018 18146 6/21 6/29/2018 18156 6/21 8/6/2018 18212 8/21 10/2/2018 18276 11/21 12/26/2018 19082 3/22 5/1/2019 19098 4/22 5/21/2019 16282 10/19 11/11/2016 16283 10/19 01/24/2016

Product Description: Altaire Eye Wash NDC#: 59390-175-13 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17241 8/20 8/24/2017 17322 10/20 12/21/2017 18169 7/20 7/30/2018 19052 2/22 3/29/2019

Product Description: Altaire Eye Wash NDC#: 59390-175-18 Product Size: 1 Fl. Oz.

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17200 7/19 7/28/2017 17322 10/20 11/27/2017 18026 1/21 3/5/2018 18100 4/21 6/18/2018 18236 9/21 11/1/2018 19052 2/22 3/22/2019

Product Description: Altaire Eye Wash NDC#: 59390-175-35 Product Size: 4 Fl. Oz.

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17087 3/20 4/18/2017 17088 3/20 4/28/2017 17109 4/20 5/15/2017 17110 4/20 6/12/2017 17306 10/20 11/1/2017 17307 10/20 11/3/2017 17318 10/20 12/21/2017 17323 10/20 1/30/2018 18014 1/21 4/10/2018 18045 2/21 4/16/2018 18059 3/21 5/29/2018 18063 3/21 4/18/2018 18117 5/21 6/14/2018 18134 5/21 8/24/2018 18228 9/21 11/2/2018 18261 10/21 1/8/2019 19119 4/22 6/3/2019 16207 8/19 09/15/2016 16233 8/19 09/29/2016 16250 9/19 10/28/2016 16268 10/19 11/04/2016 16301 11/19 12/09/2016

Product Description: Altaire Goniotaire NDC#: 59390-182-13 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17112 4/20 6/1/2017 17303 10/20 12/4/2017 18032 2/21 2/22/2018 18072 3/21 4/17/2018 18193 8/20 8/16/2018 18235 9/21 10/15/2018 18285 11/21 12/17/2018 19004 1/22 1/24/2019 19102 4/22 5/15/2019 16260 9/19 10/25/2016

Product Description: Altaire Homatropaire NDC#: 59390-192-05 Product Size: 5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17041 2/20 6/01/2017 17186 6/20 11/10/2017 18068 3/21 8/17/2018

Product Description: NanoTears HA PF Multi Dose Lubricant Gel Drops NDC#: 59390-208-10 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19122 4/21 5/31/2019

Product Description: Nano Tears MO Clear Emollient Mineral Oil Lipids NDC#: 59390- 145-10 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18052 2/20 5/16/2018

Product Description: Nano Tears MXP Forte Clear Emollient Lubricant Gel Drops

NDC#: 59390-144-10 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17367 12/19 2/16/2018 18102 4/20 8/9/2018 18174 7/20 9/11/2018

Product Description: Nano Tears MXP Forte Clear Emollient Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack

NDC#: 59390-144-51 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17367 12/19 5/16/2018 18174 7/20 8/24/2018

Product Description: Nano Tears TF Clear Emollient Tear Film Replenishment Essential Lipids Preservative Free Multi-Dose NDC#: 59390-141-52 Product Size: 7.5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19123 4/21 6/07/2019

Product Description: Nano Tears MXP Forte Clear Emollient Lubricant Gel Drops

Preservative Free

NDC#: 59390-147-56 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 32 ct.

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RGK 7/19 11/6/2017 SDA 4/20 4/27/2018 SFH 6/20 8/16/2018 TAN 1/21 5/23/2019

Product Description: Nano Tears TF Clear Emollient Lubricant Gel Drops Preservative Free

NDC#: 59390-141-56 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 32 ct.

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RGI 7/19 1/5/2018 SDB 4/20 5/16/2018 TAA 1/21 3/13/2019

Product Description: Nano Tears TF Clear Emollient Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack

NDC#: 59390-142-49 Product Size: 2 x 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18033 2/20 8/10/2018

Product Description: Nano Tears TF Clear Emollient Lubricant Gel Drops NDC#: 59390-142-13 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18033 2/20 06/04/2018

Product Description: Nano Tears XP Clear Emollient Lubricant Gel Drops twin pack

NDC#: 59390-143-51 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17366 12/19 1/31/2018

Product Description: Nano Tears XP Clear Emollient Lubricant Gel Drops

NDC#: 59390-143-10 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17366 12/19 1/5/2018 18103 /20 7/9/2018 18173 7/20 8/3/2018

Product Description: Altaire Ofloxacin 0.3% Ophthalmic Solution USP

NDC#: 59390-140-05 Product Size: 5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17244 8/19 10/9/2017 18057 3/20 5/15/2018 18307 12/20 1/9/2019

Product Description: ActivEyes Preservative Free Multi-Dose Lubricant Gel Drops Long Lasting PF

NDC#: 59390-148-52 Product Size: 7.5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19015 1/21 4/2/2019

Product Description: ActivEyes Preservative Free Multi-Dose Lubricant Drops Sensitive PF

NDC#: 59390-146-52 Product Size: 7.5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18099 4/20 4/2/2019

Product Description: ActivEyes Lubricant Eye Ointment Preservative Free NDC#: 59390-189-50 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date SFE 06/21 4/23/2019

The foregoing products are manufactured and labeled by Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Altaire has notified all distributors by e-mail on July 15, 2019 announcing the recalls of the products/lots identified herein, with specific directions for return of all units of the impacted lots.

Any questions regarding this VOLUNTARY RECALL to the RETAIL LEVEL can be directed to Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Regular Mail : use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm. Mail to address on the pre-addressed form.

: use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm. Mail to address on the pre-addressed form. Fax: 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Altaire takes its mission of customer safety and providing quality products very seriously. The company is committed to, and diligently working to, ensure the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in its manufacturing facility.

Company Contacts:

Michael Sawaya

Joseph Sawaya

1-800-258-2471

