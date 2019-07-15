Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall Of Multiple Ophthalmic Products Sold By OCuSOFT

AQUEBOGUE, N.Y., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announces today that it is voluntarily recalling the Prescription (RX) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) drug products and lots, within expiry, sold by OCuSOFT during the time period as indicated in the tables below. As a precautionary measure, Altaire is voluntarily initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility. The FDA has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance. Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death.

This recall is being carried out to the RETAIL LEVEL and IS ONLY FOR THE SPECIFIC LOTS LISTED BELOW. No other lots are being recalled. A Retail Level recall is limited to product lots currently in inventory.

Altaire further advises as follows:

TO DATE ALTAIRE HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORTS OF ADVERSE EVENTS FOR THE PRODUCTS.

TO DATE ALTAIRE HAS NOT OBTAINED ANY OUT OF SPECIFICATIONS RESULTS, INCLUDING IN-HOUSE AND THIRD PARTY STERILITY TESTING, FOR THE PRODUCTS.

Product Description: OCuSOFT Homatropine Hydrobromide Ophthalmic Solution 5%

NDC #: 54799-431-05 Product Size: 5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17186 6/20 9/19/2017 17345 11/20 1/12/2018 19010 1/22 3/01/2019

Product Description: OCuSOFT Tetcaine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0. 5%

NDC #: 54799-502-15 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17205 7/19 9/19/2017 17206 7/19 9/19/2017 18003 1/20 2/21/2018 18097 4/20 5/25/2018 18166 7/20 9/10/2018 18292 11/20 12/19/2018 19106 4/21 6/13/2019

Product Description: OCuSOFT Goniosoft Hypromellose 2.5% Ophthalmic Demulcent Solution

NDC #: 54799-503-15 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17303 10/20 12/21/2017 18032 2/21 2/21/2018 18235 9/21 10/29/2018 18285 11/21 12/19/2018 19021 1/22 3/01/2019

Product Description: OCuSOFT Tetravisc Forte

NDC #: 54799-504-01 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 12 pcs

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17217 7/19 11/10/2017 18256 10/20 11/27/2018

Product Description: OCuSOFT Tetravisc Forte

NDC #: 54799-504-05 Product Size: 5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17198 7/19 10/24/2017 17199 7/19 10/24/2017 17233 8/19 10/24/2017 17337 11/19 12/21/2017 17338 11/19 12/21/2017 18248 10/20 11/27/2018

Product Description: OCuSOFT Tetravisc

NDC #: 54799-505-01 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 12 pcs

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17236 8/19 11/10/2017 17334 11/19 12/21/2017 18015 1/20 3/16/2018

Product Description: OCuSOFT Tetravisc

NDC #: 54799-505-05 Product Size: 5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17232 8/19 10/24/2017 17334 11/19 12/21/2017 18249 10/20 11/27/2018 19125 4/21 6/13/2019

Product Description: OCuSOFT Flucaine

NDC #: 54799-507-21 Product Size: 5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17255 8/20 9/19/2017 17362 12/20 12/21/2017 18089 4/21 5/28/2018 18138 6/21 6/22/2018 18146 6/21 6/28/2018 18210 8/21 9/10/2018 18211 8/21 9/10/2018 18272 11/21 11/27/2018 18273 11/21 12/19/2018 18276 11/21 12/19/2018

Product Description: OCuSOFT Eye Wash

NDC #: 54799-565-01 Product Size: 1fl oz

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18026 1/21 2/21/2018 18100 4/21 9/10/2018 19052 2/22 4/10/2019 19130 5/22 6/13/2019

Product Description: OCuSOFT Eye Wash

NDC #: 54799-565-59 Product Size: 4 fl oz

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 16268 10/19 11/07/2016 16301 11/19 12/09/2016 17088 3/20 4/28/2017 17109 4/20 6/14/2017 17318 10/20 11/10/2017 17323 10/20 1/12/2018 18014 1/21 2/21/2018 18045 2/21 3/16/2018 18059 3/21 5/25/2018 18063 3/21 4/2/2018 18117 5/21 6/22/2018 18134 5/21 7/26/2018









Product Description: OCuSOFT Tears Again Lubricant Eye Drops

NDC #: 54799-904-15 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17209 7/21 9/19/2017 18168 7/22 7/26/2018 18217 8/22 10/29/2018 18260 10/22 11/27/2018 19094 4/23 6/13/2019

Product Description: OCuSOFT Tears Again Lubricant Eye Drops

NDC #: 54799-904-30 Product Size: 30mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17208 7/21 11/10/2017 17209 7/21 11/10/2017 19001 1/23 4/10/2019

Product Description: OCuSOFT Tears Again Lubricant Eye Ointment Nighttime Relief

NDC #: 54799-906-35 Product Size: 3.5g

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RHE 8/20 8/18/2017 SCD 3/21 4/02/2018

Product Description: OCuSOFT retaine NaCl Ophthalmic Ointment

SKU #: 777-3-76 Product Size: 3.5g

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date SAP 1/20 3/16/2018 SFI 6/20 10/29/2018 TCI 3/21 6/13/2019

Product Description: OCuSOFT retaine NaCl Ophthalmic Solution

SKU #: 777-3-77 Product Size: 15mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18008 1/20 6/22/2018 19105 4/22 6/13/2019

The above products are labeled exclusively for OCuSOFT. Altaire ships the products labeled for OCuSOFT only to OCuSOFT. The products are distributed at the retail level by OCuSOFT. Altaire has also requested that OCuSOFT perform a subrecall.

Altaire has notified OCuSOFT by e-mail on July 15, 2019 announcing the recalls of the products/lots identified herein, with specific directions for return of all units of the impacted lots.

Any questions regarding this VOLUNTARY RECALL to the RETAIL LEVEL can be directed to Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: Regular Mail : use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm . Mail to address on the pre-addressed form.

: use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: . Mail to address on the pre-addressed form. Fax: 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Altaire takes its mission of customer safety and providing quality products very seriously. The company is committed to, and diligently working to, ensure the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in its manufacturing facility.

Company Contacts:

Michael Sawaya

Joseph Sawaya

1-800-258-2471

