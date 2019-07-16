Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall Of Multiple Over-The-Counter Ophthalmic Products Sold By Accutome, Focus Laboratories, Grandall Distributing Co. Inc. And Prestige

AQUEBOGUE, N.Y., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announces today that it is voluntarily recalling the Over-the-Counter (OTC) drug products and lots, within expiry, sold by Accutome, Focus Laboratories, Grandall Distributing Co. Inc. and Prestige Brands Inc., during the time period as indicated in the tables below. As a precautionary measure, Altaire is voluntarily initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility. The FDA has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance. Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death.

This recall is being carried out to the RETAIL LEVEL and IS ONLY FOR THE SPECIFIC LOTS LISTED BELOW. No other lots are being recalled. A Retail Level recall is limited to product lots currently in the inventory of the distributors and retail outlets.

Altaire further advises as follows:

TO DATE ALTAIRE HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORTS OF ADVERSE EVENTS FOR THE PRODUCTS.

TO DATE ALTAIRE HAS NOT OBTAINED ANY OUT OF SPECIFICATIONS RESULTS, INCLUDING IN-HOUSE AND THIRD PARTY STERILITY TESTING, FOR THE PRODUCTS.

ACCUTOME

Product Description: Accutome Accu-WASH NDC#: 63448-411-04 Product Size: 4 FL.OZ. Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 16250 09/19 10/26/2016 17088 03/20 09/27/2017 17307 10/20 11/10/2017 17323 10/20 12/27/2017 18014 1/21 2/21/2018 18228 9/21 10/29/2018 18261 10/21 12/18/2018 19119 4/22 6/3/2019

FOCUS LABORATORIES

Product Description: FreshKote Lubricant Eye Drops NDC#: 15821-101-15 Product Size: 15 mL Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18095 4/20 5/15/2018

GRANDALL DISTRIBUTING CO., INC.

Product Description: Grandall Colirio Ojo De Aguila Eye Drops Product Size: 15 mL Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17131 5/20 8/7/2017 18031 1/21 7/11/2018 19065 3/22 5/2/2019

Product Description: Grandall Colirio Oftal-Mycin Redness Relief Eye Drops Product Size: 15 mL Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17008 01/20 2/2/2017

Product Description: Grandall Oftal-Mycin Ophthalmic Ointment Product Size: 3.5 g Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date QJD 10/19 11/15/2016 RFK 6/20 8/10/2017 SCB 3/21 4/9/2018 TBI 2/22 5/22/2019

PRESTIGE



Product Description: Clear Eyes Redness Relief UPC#: 6-78112-25415-6 Product Size: 15 mL Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 16195 7/19 8/9/2016 16211 8/19 8/30/2016 16216 8/19 9/8/2016

Product Description: Clear Eyes Redness Relief UPC#: 6-78112-25419-4 Product Size: 30 mL Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 16205 7/19 8/16/2016 16211 8/19 8/30/2016

Product Description: Clear Eyes Redness Relief (Handy Pocket Pal) UPC#: 6-78112-25418-7 Product Size: 0.2 FL. Oz. Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 16192 7/19 9/23/2016 16203 7/19 10/14/2016 16242 9/19 11/1/2016 16280 10/19 11/7/2016 16285 10/19 12/1/2016 16300 11/19 12/15/2016 16336 12/19 1/26/2017 17002 1/20 2/3/2017 17012 1/20 2/27/2017 17051 2/20 3/30/2017 17130 04/20 06/12/2017 17147 05/20 08/29/2017

Product Description: Clear Eyes Redness Relief (Little Drug) UPC#: 7-92554-70103-7 Product Size: 0.2 FL. Oz. Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 16321 11/19 1/6/2017 16336 12/19 1/26/2017 17012 1/20 2/27/2017 17034 2/20 3/9/2017 17051 2/20 3/31/2017 17147 5/20 8/29/2017

Product Description: Clear Eyes Redness Relief (Select Corp) UPC#: 6-55708-01039-6 Product Size: 0.2 FL. Oz. Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 16192 7/19 9/26/2016 16203 7/19 10/14/2016 16321 11/19 01/10/2017 17002 1/20 2/6/2017 17034 2/20 3/9/2017

The above products are labeled exclusively for Accutome, Focus Laboratories, Grandall Distributing Co. Inc. and Prestige. Altaire ships the products labeled for Accutome, Focus Laboratories, Grandall Distributing Co. Inc. and Prestige only to Accutome, Focus Laboratories, Grandall Distributing Co. Inc. and Prestige, respectively. The products are distributed at the retail level by the labelers identified herein. Altaire has also requested that the labelers each perform a subrecall.

Altaire has notified Accutome, Focus Laboratories, Grandall Distributing Co. Inc. and Prestige by e-mail on July 16, 2019 announcing the recalls of the products/lots identified herein, with specific directions for return of all units of the impacted lots.

Any questions regarding this VOLUNTARY RECALL to the RETAIL LEVEL can be directed to Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: Regular Mail : use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm . Mail to address on the pre-addressed form.

: use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: . Mail to address on the pre-addressed form. Fax: 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Altaire takes its mission of customer safety and providing quality products very seriously. The company is committed to, and diligently working to, ensure the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in its manufacturing facility.

Company Contacts:

Michael Sawaya

Joseph Sawaya

1-800-258-2471

SOURCE Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc.