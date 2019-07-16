Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall Of Over-The-Counter Ophthalmic Products Sold By Natural Ophthalmics And TRP Company, Inc.

AQUEBOGUE, N.Y., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announces today that it is voluntarily recalling the Over-the-Counter (OTC) drug products and lots, within expiry, sold by Natural Ophthalmics and TRP Company, Inc. during the time period as indicated in the tables below. As a precautionary measure, Altaire is voluntarily initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility. The FDA has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance. Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death.

This recall is being carried out to the RETAIL LEVEL and IS ONLY FOR THE SPECIFIC LOTS LISTED BELOW. No other lots are being recalled. A Retail Level recall is limited to product lots currently in inventory of the distributors and retail outlets.

Altaire further advises as follows:

TO DATE ALTAIRE HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORTS OF ADVERSE EVENTS FOR THE PRODUCTS.

TO DATE ALTAIRE HAS NOT OBTAINED ANY OUT OF SPECIFICATIONS RESULTS, INCLUDING IN-HOUSE AND THIRD PARTY STERILITY TESTING, FOR THE PRODUCTS.

NATURAL OPHTHALMICS

Product Description: Natural Ophthalmics Ortho-K Thick Comfort Gel NDC#: 68770-143-15 Product Size: 15 mL Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17210 7/19 9/13/2017 17378 12/19 2/12/2018 18175 7/20 8/23/2018

Product Description: Natural Ophthalmics Women's Tear Stimulation Dry Eye Drops NDC#: 68770-103-15 Product Size: 15 mL Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17281 9/19 11/28/2017 18120 5/20 6/25/2018

Product Description: Natural Ophthalmics Ortho-K Thin Eye Drops NDC#: 68770-144-15 Product Size: 15 mL Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17375 12/19 2/12/2018 17376 12/19 2/13/2018 18190 7/20 8/23/2018 18191 8/20 8/23/2018

Product Description: Natural Ophthalmics Tear Stimulation Forte Dry Eye Drops NDC#: 68770-104-15 Product Size: 15 mL Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17374 12/19 2/12/2018 18196 8/20 9/20/2018

Product Description: Natural Ophthalmics Cataract Eye Drops with Cineraria NDC#: 68770-130-15 Product Size: 15 mL Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17282 9/19 11/15/2017 18121 5/20 6/25/2018

Product Description: Natural Ophthalmics Allergy Desensitization Eye Drops NDC#: 68770-120-15 Product Size: 15 mL Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18114 5/20 5/18/2018

TRP

Product Description: TRP/ TARGET up & up intensive relief lubricating eye drop Item#: 31012 Product Size: 10 mL Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17290 9/19 11/2/2017 18052 2/20 4/20/2018

Product Description: TRP Blur Relief NDC#: 17312-002-11 Product Size: 15 mL Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 16256 09/19 11/16/2016 17194 7/20 8/3/2017

Product Description: TRP Stye Relief NDC#: 17312-014-13 Product Size: 4 g Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RHP 8/19 10/13/2017 RLD 12/19 1/26/2018 SDE 4/20 5/14/2018 SID 9/20 11/6/2018

Product Description: TRP Pink Eye Relief NDC#: 17312-013-15 Product Size: 10 mL Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17185 6/20 7/31/2017 17228 7/20 10/23/2017 17349 11/20 12/19/2017 18073 3/21 5/23/2018 18218 8/21 10/9/2018 18303 12/21 1/21/2019

The above products are labeled exclusively for Natural Ophthalmics and TRP Company, Inc. Altaire ships the products labeled for Natural Ophthalmics and TRP Company, Inc. only to Natural Ophthalmics and TRP Company, Inc., respectively. The products are distributed at the retail level.

Altaire has notified Natural Ophthalmics and TRP Company, Inc. by e-mail on July 16, 2019 announcing the recalls of the products/lots identified herein, with specific directions for return of all units of the impacted lots.

Any questions regarding this VOLUNTARY RECALL to the RETAIL LEVEL can be directed to Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: Regular Mail : use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm . Mail to address on the pre-addressed form.

: use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: . Mail to address on the pre-addressed form. Fax: 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Altaire takes its mission of customer safety and providing quality products very seriously. The company is committed to, and diligently working to, ensure the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in its manufacturing facility.

Company Contacts:

Michael Sawaya

Joseph Sawaya

1-800-258-2471

SOURCE Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc.