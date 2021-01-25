Altais Completes Leadership Team with Three Board Members Reflecting Gender, Ethnic, Geographical and Medical Specialty Diversity

Altais supports independent physician practices, helping them deliver high-quality patient care, better health outcomes Tweet this

Dr. Toluwalase "Lase" Ajayi serves as the director of clinical research and diversity initiatives at Scripps Research Translational Institute; medical director of palliative medicine at Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego; and is a community pediatrician with Rady Children's Hospital. Dr. Ajayi specializes in high-level pain and non-pain symptom management as well as care at any stage of illness. Her areas of research include diversifying research in maternal fetal health, symptom management in pediatric palliative care and medical student/resident physician communication skills. She serves as chair of the Young Physician Section for the American Medical Association. For the California Medical Association, she is the chair of the Council on Medical Service and is a member of the Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion (JEDI) and legislative committees.

Nancy Brown is a general partner at Oak HC/FT, a firm that focuses on growth equity and early-stage venture opportunities in healthcare. Brown currently serves on the Boards of Axial Healthcare, Cricket Health, Firefly Health, Maven and Unite US. Prior to joining Oak HC/FT, she held various positions at McKesson Technology Solutions, MedVentive, athenahealth and Harvard Community Health Plan. She co-founded Abaton.com, a provider of internet-based clinical solutions for the ambulatory market. Brown is also on the New England Capital Association Board of Directors and is a mentor for MassChallenge.

Dustin Corcoran is CEO for the California Medical Association (CMA) in Sacramento, a non-profit professional organization of nearly 50,000 physicians dedicated to protecting public health and promoting the science and art of medicine. He started at CMA as the membership coordinator for the association's political action committee and was promoted through several positions before becoming CEO. Mr. Corcoran serves as president of the Physicians Advocacy Institute and on the boards of the Neuropathy Action Foundation; Physicians Foundation; Physicians for a Healthy California; PSO Services, LLC; California Foundation on the Environment and the Economy; and Street Soccer USA: Sacramento.

These professionals join Altais founding board members: Jeff Bailet, Sandra Clarke, Paul Markovich and Mary O'Hara.

"I am excited that Altais now has a complete, dynamic board that reflects the diversity of medical and business expertise needed to ensure the success of our mission," said Jeff Bailet, MD, president and CEO of Altais. "The complexities of providing high-quality, affordable healthcare in the U.S. are incredibly challenging. Our integrated, solutions-focused approach to improving the quality and experience of healthcare for providers and patients alike will be bolstered by their collective wisdom."

The Healthcare Provider Challenge

According to a recent survey by The Physicians Foundation, a majority of independent physicians believe that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a reduction in the number of independent physicians in their communities. The intense clinical and business pressures posed by the global pandemic have only served to exacerbate the pre-existing challenges of physician burnout, a shortage of physicians and the skyrocketing healthcare costs, administrative and technological frustrations that have increasingly burdened physicians and patients alike in recent decades.

Altais is addressing these healthcare complexities by creating a strategic physician-centric approach, with two business divisions: Altais Health is developing an integrated, scalable and financially sustainable technology platform, as well as providing custom support and tools for physician practices; Altais Clinical Services invests directly in physician practices, clinics and related business models to provide high-quality, affordable and personalized, care for patients. In 2020, Altais Clinical Services combined with Brown & Toland Physicians, a network of 2700+ independent physicians in the San Francisco Bay Area and opened two independent primary care clinics serving essential civic employees and educators in the Monterey-Salinas market.

About Altais

Altais is a healthcare services company pioneering integrated, scalable technology solutions and business models that cultivate the health and well-being of physicians, patients and the clinical community. Altais has two divisions. Altais Clinical Services provides a wide range of affiliation and employment models for physicians and high-quality, affordable care for patients. Altais Health provides access to customized technology solutions, as well as a suite of innovative services and tools, that are financially sustainable and enable independent physicians to prioritize time spent caring for patients. For more information about Altais, please visit www.altais.com.

Editors, please note: Photos and interviews are available by contacting Robin Carr at

(415) 971-3991 or [email protected].

Media Contact:

Robin Carr

Landis Communications Inc.

[email protected]

(415) 971-3991

www.landispr.com

SOURCE Altais

Related Links

http://www.altais.com

