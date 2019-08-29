Altais Teams Up with Aledade, Inc. and the California Medical Association to Offer Unique Patient Care Model Supported by Innovative Technologies

Altais has entered into a collaboration with Washington D.C. area-based Aledade, Inc., and the California Medical Association (CMA), to improve patient care and outcomes. Aledade provides cutting-edge technology and data analytics, user-friendly clinical and administrative workflows, and practice transformation support to more than 6,500 providers in 25 states. CMA represents more than 44,000 physicians across the Golden State and has an unparalleled understanding of physicians' needs amid a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.

The initiative will bring innovative workflow technology and services to physician practices, helping doctors and their staff to focus their efforts on delivering higher quality, affordable care to their patients.

The organizations will also work with payers in the state to offer value-based arrangements that reward physicians for improved patient care and outcomes. Blue Shield is the first payer that has agreed to support this collaboration by making a value-based agreement available to physicians working with Altais and Aledade sometime in 2020.

"Physicians desire to reduce the administrative burden of practice using the latest high-tech tools and services so that they can better focus on their passion: caring for their patients. Altais will offer these innovative solutions," said Jeff Bailet, M.D., President and CEO of Altais.

"We're thrilled that our first announced initiative is a collaboration to bring technology and services that will help physicians flourish under value-based arrangements, which are becoming a mainstay of modern healthcare. Aledade and CMA are the right organizations to help us deliver on this opportunity for physicians," Bailet added.

This collaboration completes a vision for serving independent physicians in California that has been under development by the three parties for some time. In May, Aledade and CMA announced a collaboration to create physician-led accountable care organizations (ACOs) in California to participate in the government sponsored Pathways to Success Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), and they're actively recruiting physicians to sign on. The first of these Medicare ACOs will be launched in January 2020. With the announcement of this broader partnership between Altais, Aledade, and CMA, physicians will have an opportunity over time to positively impact many more of their patients with the addition of value-based care arrangements for their commercially-insured population.

"Independent physicians contracting with Altais will benefit from our suite of innovative technology and population health management solutions. These tools, paired with the support of a leading payer and physician organization, will empower physicians to succeed in the new value-based health care system," said Farzad Mostashari, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Aledade.

"Value-based care is the future of health care as we move toward a system that rewards better patient outcomes instead of the volume of services," said CMA President David H. Aizuss, M.D. "This partnership will help CMA in its mission to bring more common-sense reforms to our health care system and improve the lives of physicians and their patients."

About Altais

Altais is a healthcare services company that helps physicians and the clinical community maximize the health and well-being of their patients in a way that is sustainably affordable and maintains professional gratification. Altais seeks to enhance the vibrancy of physician practice and strengthen the heart of medicine – connecting with patients and providing personalized, high-quality care. Blue Shield of California is an investor. For more information about Altais, please visit www.altais.com.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they've always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that include cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 6,500 participating providers in 25 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across over 55 value-based government and commercial contracts representing more than 650,000 lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

About the California Medical Association

The California Medical Association represents the state's physicians with more than 44,000 members in all modes of practice and specialties, and CMA is dedicated to the health of all patients in California. For more information, please visit CMAdocs.org , and follow CMA on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

