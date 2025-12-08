ALTALLO Celebrates One Year of Milestones, Pairing Regents Gate Capital and Opus Fund Services

GLASGOW, Scotland and LONDON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTALLO, the first purpose-built global platform for helping fund professionals discover and review service providers, is celebrating its one-year anniversary of serving the alternatives investment community. Since launching its vendor discovery platform in November 2024, ALTALLO has since achieved numerous milestones, including the growth of its community to 235+ members and 140+ subscribed companies, membership expansion across the EMEA, APAC, and Americas regions, and the introduction of its Emerging Manager Vendor Programme (EMVP).

"We're grateful to have earned the support and trust of so many industry leaders during our first year," said Mel Sutton, Founder and Managing Director of ALTALLO. "It is incredibly rewarding to see ALTALLO helping fund executives and service providers connect and grow together."

One such early ALTALLO-facilitated connection was made between Regents Gate Capital, a London-based fund manager, and Opus Fund Services, with Opus appointed by Regents Gate as its fund administrator after reviewing a wide range of service providers.

"By using ALTALLO, our firm was able to identify several vendor options we hadn't considered before, including Opus Fund Services, a fund administrator aligned with our own strategy of combining purpose-built technology with human expertise and institutional-grade risk management," said Kevin Nealis, Chief Operating Officer at Regents Gate Capital. "We congratulate Mel and ALTALLO on their one-year anniversary and look forward to their continued success."

"At this time of ever-increasing investor expectations, it's never been more important for fund managers to select the right institutional-quality service providers," said Christian Pollard, Regional CEO of Opus Fund Services. "Opus is proud to be an EMVP-certified vendor on ALTALLO, and we value both the sense of community and the mutually beneficial networks their platform promotes."

About ALTALLO

ALTALLO was founded in November 2024, with a mission to connect the fund ecosystem with the vendor ecosystem in new ways. Trusted by fund COOs, CTOs, Portfolio Managers, and Heads of Operations from hedge funds, private equity, family offices, and pension funds, the ALTALLO membership community also includes over 70+ specialized professional services firms spanning 12 categories and collectively servicing trillions in AUM and thousands of funds across private and public markets. To learn more about how ALTALLO brings everything for fund professionals and service providers together, visit www.altallo.com.

About Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital pursues a fundamental equity market-neutral strategy, focused on extracting idiosyncratic alpha, with the aim of generating consistent, uncorrelated and superior risk-adjusted returns over time. Regents Gate Capital's unique and differentiated process has been developed to harness human fundamental insight, large data and AI machine earning techniques within an institutional-grade, purpose-built environment. The strategy combines the CIO's investment process over 20 years with the expertise of RGC's additional Co-Founders in Data Strategies and Data Science. For further information contact [email protected].

About Opus Fund Services

Opus Fund Services is an award-winning independent global fund administrator. Currently servicing over 625+ alternative investment managers of all strategies, 1,200+ funds, and 100,000+ investors worldwide, Opus pioneered the use of intelligent automations to solve for industry challenges and operational risks that traditional administration could not. Opus' industry-first Digital Back Office has transformed the available levels of controls, scale, and transparency available to support and protect fund managers and investors. For further information see www.opusfundservices.com or contact one of our offices.

