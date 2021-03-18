Altamont Capital Partners Acquires the Assets of WAVE Electronics

PALO ALTO, Calif. and HOUSTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Capital Partners ("Altamont") today announced that it has acquired certain assets of WAVE Electronics, Inc. ("WAVE"), a leading distributor of connected home, audio/video, and residential security products with nine branches across the US.

With a broad product portfolio spanning the entire home ecosystem, WAVE is a single-source solution provider to an expansive base of independent integrators and national accounts. WAVE is a market leader with extensive knowledge of the electronics supply network, and its diversified offering provides multiple revenue channels and the flexibility to serve different types of customers. Altamont's investment provides liquidity that will support WAVE's existing capabilities and expand its inventory, creating an ample runway for continued growth.

All of WAVE's current US locations were included as part of the transaction and are continuing to operate in the normal course. Additionally, WAVE's senior management will continue to run the business, including CEO Mark Fukuda, VP of Sales Bryan Stewart, and VP of Purchasing & Merchandising Ainslie Fukuda.

"WAVE plays a critical role in the connected home and audio / visual supply chain, partnering with dozens of high-quality suppliers to provide value-add services and distribute products to a fragmented customer base," said Randall Eason, a Managing Director at Altamont. "We are excited to be making this investment, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Mark and the rest of the team to fuel WAVE's continued profitable growth. Together, we are confident that we will drive value for the business' customers, employees, vendors and other stakeholders in the months and years to come."

"This announcement is a testament to the dedication of our employees and the strength of our value proposition to our customers and suppliers," said Mark Fukuda. "Altamont shares our commitment to delivering unrivaled support and superior service to our customers, while investing in and growing our team, and will be a true partner as we execute on our strategic objectives."

"We look forward to working closely with the WAVE team to leverage its one-of-a-kind platform and implement an ambitious growth strategy, including a substantial investment in the business's inventory. Longer term, given the significant growth opportunity, we will look to further enhance WAVE's trajectory by potentially investing in footprint expansion and acquisitions," added Chase Beeler, a Principal at Altamont.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Altamont on this transaction. McDonald Hopkins served as legal counsel and Jefferies acted as financial advisor to WAVE.

About WAVE

WAVE is a leading distributor of connected home, audio/video, and residential security products to customers across several channels, including custom integrators, security dealers, and homebuilders, with nine locations in the US.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $2.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including business services, healthcare, consumer/retail, industrials, and financial services.

