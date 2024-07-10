Altamont Capital Partners Announces Brad Fischtrom as Operating Partner to Support Insurance Investment Efforts

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Capital Partners (Altamont) today announced the addition of Brad Fischtrom as an Operating Partner to foster the continued growth of the firm's insurance portfolio. In this role, Fischtrom will strategically advise on investments in property and casualty (P&C) insurance by leveraging his deep industry expertise and the Altamont team's strong network of resources and capabilities in the insurance sector.

Fischtrom's 20-plus-year career in P&C insurance has consisted of leadership positions in various capacities, establishing a track record of operating success. His experiences span (re)insurance risk and capital management, capital markets and insurance-linked securities, underwriting, operations, finance, and analytics. His diverse skill set perfectly fits the strategic and bespoke approach that Altamont applies to its partnerships with portfolio companies. Fischtrom's appointment will help Altamont build on its achievements investing in the insurance sector. Since its founding, Altamont has made 10 insurance platform investments and completed more than 75 add-on acquisitions1, and, particularly unique to the private equity space, has incubated a number of these companies from scratch. Fischtrom intends to work closely with the P&C companies across Altamont's portfolio to apply his in-depth industry knowledge and help accelerate their respective value-creation plans.

"Altamont has distinguished itself as a pioneer investor in the insurance sector. The firm's ecosystem of portfolio companies provides a distinctive platform for growth synergies and investments across the value chain," said Fischtrom. "I am eager to apply my expertise in operations, technology, and risk and capital management to grow the value of the current portfolio and contribute to forward-looking strategies."

"Brad brings a unique perspective to our insurance team, equipped with knowledge and expertise on the operations of companies from early-stage start-ups to large, global corporations," said Altamont Managing Director Sam Gaynor. "Expanding our team to incorporate his knowledge of all facets of business development and risk management operations is crucial to Altamont's growth. We are excited to continue to grow our insurance portfolio and support our existing partners with his experience."

Previously, Fischtrom served as Chief Operating Officer of Ledger Investing, where he focused on building a digital marketplace and deal servicing platform for insurance-linked securities. Additionally, Fischtrom held several roles at AIG over the course of ten years, ultimately serving as the Chief Risk Officer for Global Commercial and North America P&C insurance.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with over $4 billion in assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including financial services, multi-unit consumer, specialty manufacturing and distribution, industrials, and business services. For more information, visit www.altamontcapital.com.

1 Including team lift-outs

Media Contact: Zazni Vlijter, [email protected]

SOURCE Altamont Capital Partners