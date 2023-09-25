Altamont Capital Partners Announces Sale of Douglas Products

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Capital Partners (Altamont) today announced the sale of Douglas Products ("Douglas"), a specialty products manufacturer and marketer of high-quality brands in the global agriculture production and structural pest control markets, to private equity firm Brightstar Capital Partners ("Brightstar").

Douglas Products Logo
Altamont first invested in Douglas Products in 2015 and has worked closely with leadership to support its growth both organically and through acquisitions. In 2022, Altamont sold Duke's Root Control Inc., previously a division of Douglas, to Comvest Partners.  

"We're proud to have partnered with such a strong team at Douglas over the years," said Altamont Capital Partners Managing Director Randall Eason. "Our partnership has seen immense growth and success for Douglas since we carved the business out from Dow, and we look forward to continued success in its partnership with Brightstar."

"Our partnership with Altamont has positioned us for long-term growth as we look to continue to expand the business," said Wes Long, CEO of Douglas Products. "We are grateful for the strong support from Altamont and are excited to continue this trajectory and our dedication to quality solutions, expertise, and collaboration for distributors and customers with Brightstar."

About Douglas Products
Douglas Products is a specialty products manufacturer and marketer of high-quality brands in the global agriculture production and structural pest control markets. For more than 100 years, Douglas Products has partnered with customers who seek to build and protect mutually beneficial business value. We create quality solutions backed by expertise in training, stewardship, regulatory affairs and industry support. For more information, please visit https://douglasproducts.com.

About Altamont Capital Partners
Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $4.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including consumer, restaurants and multi-unit, financial services, healthcare, industrials, and business services. For more information, visit www.altamontcapital.com

Media Contact:
Madeline LaMura
[email protected] 
804-516-9477

SOURCE Altamont Capital Partners

