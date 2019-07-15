Altamont Capital Partners hires Sharon Luboff as Operating Partner to pursue investments in the medical device sector

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Capital Partners ("Altamont") announced today that Sharon Luboff has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. Ms. Luboff will join the Altamont team to acquire and build a market-leading medical device business, in partnership with Altamont Operating Partner, John Barr.

Ms. Luboff is a 37-year veteran in the medical device industry. Most recently, she was a Group Vice President for C.R. Bard ("Bard"), an innovative medical technology leader in the fields of vascular, urology, oncology, peripheral vascular and surgical specialty products, which grew to $3.5 billion in revenue prior to its acquisition by Becton Dickinson. In her most recent role at Bard, Ms. Luboff was responsible for all Business Development, Strategy, Reimbursement, Health Economics and Outcome Research, and Corporate Marketing. In this role, she led more than 20 add-on acquisitions and played an integral role in multiple growth strategies that ultimately led to the sale of the company for $24 billion. Previously, Ms. Luboff was responsible for Bard's International and Medical divisions and led significant expansion into new markets, to generate over $1 billion in revenue. Prior to joining Bard, she spent over 20 years at Baxter Healthcare in a variety of management roles, rising to a member of the senior leadership team.

"We have developed a strong relationship with Sharon over time and have been consistently impressed with her industry expertise, strategic insights and track record of both operational and M&A success," said Melissa Francis, Principal at Altamont. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the team. The partnership between Sharon and John, and their combined depth and breadth of experience, will enable us to pursue a wide range of opportunities in the medical device sector."

Ms. Luboff added, "I am excited to formalize my relationship with the Altamont team. Altamont's business building orientation and successful track record around both corporate carveouts and founder/family transitions makes the firm the perfect partner. I am confident there are many opportunities to invest capital in the medical device sector that will benefit from our combined skills and experience."

"We are excited to capitalize on the compelling industry trends in the medical device segment, and this partnership positions us well to evaluate and pursue a wide range of assets," said Casey Lynch, Managing Director at Altamont. "Sharon's demonstrated ability to lead and grow strong device businesses is an incredible asset to the firm."

Altamont Capital Partners is a private equity firm based in the San Francisco Bay area managing over $2.5 billion in capital, focused on investing in change-intensive middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries.

