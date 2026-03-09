Altamont Capital Partners Invests in Key Container Corporation

Investment to position Key Container as a leader in the Northeast

PALO ALTO, Calif. , March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Capital Partners ("Altamont") today announced an investment in Key Container Corporation ("Key Container"), a leading corrugated box manufacturer in New England, that will support the company's continued growth and expansion. Altamont's investment, combined with their deep knowledge across industrials and packaging, will help Key Container's management team build a scaled corrugated platform.

Key Container provides specialty and custom corrugated packaging products and services to customers across the Northeast. The company, founded in 1959 by Jack Sundel and his son-in-law Richard Strauss, is now led by David Strauss, Richard's son. In addition, David's son, Matthew, serves as Sales Manager and offers customers a fourth generation of family leadership. Backed by Altamont's resources and sector expertise, David will continue to lead Key Container as President to expand its regional presence.

"We are excited to partner with Altamont as we continue to support our customers with their packaging needs," said David Strauss, President of Key Container. "Altamont's proven growth playbooks and experts within their network will strengthen existing operations, enable new customer relationships and future expansion, and support our goal of providing our customers with the whole package."

"Over the past six decades, Key Container has established itself as a regional manufacturing leader," said Billy Medof, Operating Partner at Altamont. "Ever-changing customer needs require that packaging suppliers stay nimble, capable, reliable, and customer-first. We believe Key Container, with its top-notch facilities, operations, and customer service, is well-positioned in today's evolving market, and we're excited to work in lockstep with David and the team to support the company's transformation and growth."

"As a family-run company with stellar fundamentals operating in an industry with stable and attractive long-term growth, Key Container is precisely the kind of opportunity that we see as having terrific potential to scale," said Chase Beeler, Managing Director at Altamont. "We're confident that our industry experience and Altamont Ascend, our system for strategic platform building, will build on Key Container's strengths to unlock the company's full potential."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Jefferies Financial Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor for Altamont. For Key Container, TM Capital – A Division of Capstone Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Altamont Capital Partners ("Altamont") is a private equity firm focused on transforming and scaling lower-middle market companies through significant business-building and value-creation resources. Altamont makes long-term, control investments in sectors where we have deep experience and specialized knowledge, and partners with management teams to execute proven and repeatable platform-building playbooks. Since inception, Altamont has invested in over 45 companies operating across the Industrials, Business Services and Financial Services. Altamont currently manages over $4 billion of capital and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with additional offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas.

About Key Container Corporation

Founded in 1959, Key Container Corporation ("Key Container") provides corrugated packaging products and services to companies in New England and across the country. Key Container is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. https://keycontainercorp.com/

Media Contact:

Charlotte Freeman

[email protected]

SOURCE Altamont Capital Partners