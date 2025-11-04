Altamont Software Launches Next Generation DICOM SR Integration

Further reducing radiologists' dictation demands

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Software, a provider of enterprise medical connectivity solutions, announces the availability of our Dynamic Content engine within Passport SR. This feature provides the ability to calculate numerical values or generate text from data received from modalities and insert it into a report template.

Passport SR with Dynamic Content extends the previously announced ability of Passport SR to automatically capture and insert DICOM Structured Report (SR) data in a radiologist's report. It provides radiologists with the following additional benefits:

Saves time

Automates manual analysis processes

Eliminates the need to dictate complex values

Altamont's Dynamic Content engine enables customers to create their own content macros, further reducing dictation steps. Clinical scenarios that have already proven successful include:

Vascular Reporting: Calculate and report the maximum peak systolic velocity across multiple measurements, including the associated location.

Calculate and report the maximum peak systolic velocity across multiple measurements, including the associated location. OB/GYN Reporting: Combine and format multiple nodule or fibroid measurements using applied logic rules.

Combine and format multiple nodule or fibroid measurements using applied logic rules. Bone Density Analysis: Evaluate multiple DEXA readings and patient age to recommend the next clinical step.

Evaluate multiple DEXA readings and patient age to recommend the next clinical step. Lab Result Integration: Automatically retrieve the latest lab values from the EHR and include them in radiology reports.

"The benefits of saving radiologists' time by reducing manual steps have never been more critical," states Chris Barnett, President and Co-Founder of Altamont Software. "Passport SR's new Dynamic Content capabilities enable radiologists to dictate less despite having to digest increasing amounts of data."

Altamont Software will demonstrate Passport SR with Dynamic Content, along with its entire suite of DICOM SR and AI-based report integration capabilities, eForm, document, photo, video capture, and digital media applications at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting. Visit them in Booth #7808 – North Hall, or click here to schedule time at RSNA and learn how Altamont Software can enhance radiologist productivity while supporting your AI strategy.

About Altamont Software, Inc.

Altamont Software enhances medical imaging workflow through the company's Connectivity Platform—an integrated, enterprise infrastructure—supporting a comprehensive suite of document, eForm, and video capture applications. Designed for simplicity, the platform enables centralized management, seamless configuration, and efficient deployment while ensuring enterprise-level security and scalability. Learn how we can help you connect, communicate, and consolidate many of your medical imaging workflows at www.altamont.com.

