Altamonte Springs Firm Deploys $8.4 Million to Eradicate Local Medical Debt, Prevent Evictions, and Fund Zero-Cost ER Care in Orlando and Jacksonville

The CareBridge Group bypasses taxpayer dollars to launch the "Community Access Coalition," rescuing local families from medical insolvency.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Central and North Florida families face skyrocketing healthcare costs and utility shutoffs, Altamonte Springs-based healthcare firm The CareBridge Group announced today it is deploying over $8.4 million of its own corporate profits this year to directly fund a massive local safety net.

The immediate injection is Year 1 of a historic $91 Million Master Grant to launch the Community Access Coalition—a privately funded ecosystem designed to systematically abolish medical debt and cover upfront emergency room triage fees for uninsured residents across Orlando and Jacksonville.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS & LOCAL IMPACT:

Central Florida Rescue ($5.71 Million): The firm is deploying $1 million directly to Orange County ERs to cover upfront triage fees for uninsured adults. An additional $766,250 is being paid directly to OUC, Duke Energy, and local landlords to prevent immediate evictions and AC shutoffs for 1,500 families facing medical insolvency.

Jacksonville/Duval County Intervention ($2.75 Million): CareBridge is aggressively intervening in Jacksonville's municipal gridlock, offering to fully fund the embattled Healthlink Jax telehealth program and pre-fund ER fees for patients diverted by first responders.

Margin-Free Nutrition Ecosystem: The grant fully funds a Certified Naturally Grown food hub, in-home clinical nursing pods for the homebound, and an UberHealth mobility fleet so vulnerable residents never miss a doctor's appointment due to lack of transportation.

Zero Taxpayer Dollars: The entire initiative is funded strictly by the corporate profits of The CareBridge Group, an elite consulting firm that recovers lost capital for billion-dollar hospital networks.

"Medical debt is the ultimate systemic failure of the healthcare system, and the collateral damage is falling on local families right here in our backyard," said James Barnett, Founder & CEO of The CareBridge Group. "We extract trapped capital from broken hospital systems, and we are using our profits to single-handedly fund a massive health, housing, and nutrition ecosystem. We are stepping in where the system has failed, operating entirely without taxpayer dollars."

MEDIA ALERT: VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES & B-ROLL

To support local news packages, The CareBridge Group provides the following broadcast-ready assets and access:

In-Studio or On-Site Interviews: James Barnett (Founder & CEO) is available for live or pre-taped segments to discuss the local economic impact of medical debt and the coalition's rollout.

High-Resolution Graphics: Full visual breakdown of the $8.4 million local fund distribution (available via download link or upon request).

B-Roll Access: Operations at The CareBridge Group headquarters in Altamonte Springs.

For more information, to access multimedia assets, or to schedule an interview with James Barnett prior to the afternoon editorial meetings, please contact the media desk below.

Media Contact & Assignment Desk Coordinator:

Chris White

Communications Director & Project Lead

The CareBridge Group

(407) 779-4223

[email protected]

www.thecarebridgegroup.com

SOURCE The CareBridge Group