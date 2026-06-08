The CareBridge Group Pivots "Community Access Coalition" into Direct Grant Funding Engine; Invites Florida Nonprofits to Apply for $8.46 Million in Year 1 Capital

Bypassing municipal bureaucracy, the elite healthcare execution firm calls on operational nonprofits in Central Florida and Duval County to secure immediate, privately funded grants across four critical healthcare, housing, and nutrition pillars.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the historic authorization of its $91 Million Corporate Master Grant, The CareBridge Group today announced a major strategic pivot for its Community Access Coalition. Effective immediately, the firm will bypass all municipal and political integration to function exclusively as a private grant funding engine, issuing capital directly to operational nonprofits already serving Central Florida (Orange County) and Jacksonville (Duval County).

By removing the friction of government dependency, the elite revenue cycle management firm is opening its doors directly to the community. The CareBridge Group is formally inviting established, highly operational local organizations and 501(c)(3) nonprofits to reach out directly to secure funding from its $8.46 Million Year-1 deployment strategy.

"We do not wait for political alignment to fix broken safety nets," said James Barnett, Founder and CEO of The CareBridge Group. "After evaluating the bureaucratic friction inherent in public-sector partnerships, we realized the most efficient way to deploy our capital is to bypass the municipal layer entirely. We are not building competing delivery systems; we are simply putting our corporate profits directly into the hands of the organizations that already have the community trust and the boots on the ground."

The CareBridge Group is actively identifying and accepting funding inquiries from community organizations aligned with the coalition's four core deployment pillars:

Medical Debt Eradication: Organizations capable of assisting in the purchase and abolishment of legacy, high-volume local patient debt portfolios.

ER Access & Triage Rescue: Clinics, independent pharmacies, and healthcare groups that can utilize capital to cover upfront facility fees and prescriptions for uninsured residents.

Housing & Eviction Interception: Community action agencies and utility relief programs equipped to deploy immediate intervention funds to intercept shut-offs and prevent medical-driven homelessness.

Nutrition & Workforce Pipelines: Certified food hubs, local agricultural networks, and educational institutions facilitating margin-free nutrition access and nursing endowments.

"Our mandate is execution over theory," Barnett added. "These grants are strictly privately funded. There is no taxpayer money involved, no government red tape, and no waiting. If your organization is operational and aligned with these four pillars, we have the capital ready to scale your impact today."

Organizations, community leaders, and operational nonprofits serving Orange County and Duval County are encouraged to submit funding inquiries and executive overviews directly to the firm's strategic deployment desk.

Director of Grants:

Matthew Stone

The CareBridge Group

Phone: (407) 779-4223

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.thecarebridgegroup.com

ABOUT THE CAREBRIDGE GROUP

The CareBridge Group is an elite healthcare execution firm that deploys specialized, 120-day operational strike teams directly into $1B+ enterprise health systems. Bypassing bloated advisory models, the firm permanently eradicates front-end revenue leakage and hardwires patient access architecture to defend hospital operating margins against commercial payer AI weaponization. Driven by a mandate of Execution Over Theory, the firm mathematically guarantees capital recovery while deploying its liquid profits to independently fund local community safety nets. Learn more at www.thecarebridgegroup.com.

SOURCE The CareBridge Group