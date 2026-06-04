The CareBridge Group Pledges $5.71 Million to Launch Comprehensive "Community Access Coalition" in Central Florida

Slated for August 2027, this sweeping private capital deployment funds a margin-free food hub, eviction rescue, in-home clinical pods, upfront ER triage, and abolishes an estimated $25 Million in statewide medical debt.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CareBridge Group, an elite healthcare execution firm specializing in enterprise revenue cycle architecture, today announced a historic localized philanthropic initiative. Effective August 2027, the firm will allocate $5,712,400 of its own liquid corporate profit to launch the Central Florida hub of the Community Access Coalition—a massive, multi-pronged ecosystem designed to eradicate the social determinants of health.

The CareBridge Group announces a historic $91 Million Corporate Master Grant to launch the 'Community Access Coalition' across Florida. The Year 1 deployment directly targets medical debt abolishment, upfront ER triage fees, and municipal telehealth support in Central Florida and Duval County.

Operating entirely without taxpayer dollars, the $5.71 Million capital deployment is engineered across four core pillars of community stabilization:

Direct Healthcare & Upfront ER Rescue ($1.75M): Allocating an unprecedented $1M to Orange County to cover adult triage fees, $500k to Orange Blossom Family Health (waiving fees for up to 20,000 visits), and $250k to Nemours Children's Health to protect pediatric emergency care.





Allocating an unprecedented $1M to Orange County to cover adult triage fees, $500k to Orange Blossom Family Health (waiving fees for up to 20,000 visits), and $250k to Nemours Children's Health to protect pediatric emergency care. Nutrition & Clinical Ecosystem ($1.46M): Establishing a margin-free Certified Naturally Grown food hub, funding a $500k NEMT/UberHealth mobility fleet, and deploying in-home Nurse Practitioner pods.





Establishing a margin-free Certified Naturally Grown food hub, funding a $500k NEMT/UberHealth mobility fleet, and deploying in-home Nurse Practitioner pods. Debt & Eviction Abolishment ($1.01M): Buying and abolishing an estimated $25 Million in historical medical debt, alongside a $766k direct intervention fund to rescue 1,500+ vulnerable families from immediate eviction and utility shutoffs.





Buying and abolishing an estimated $25 Million in historical medical debt, alongside a $766k direct intervention fund to rescue 1,500+ vulnerable families from immediate eviction and utility shutoffs. Housing & The Workforce ($1.48M): Funding an "Independence Runway" for housing 75+ working families (covering initial rent/utilities) and creating a $500k "full-ride" nursing scholarship endowment.

"Margin recovery is our mechanism, but patient advocacy is our mandate. We extract trapped capital from broken hospital systems, and we are using our corporate profits to single-handedly fund a massive health, housing, and nutrition ecosystem right here in our Central Florida backyard."

— James Barnett, Founder & CEO, The CareBridge Group

The CareBridge Group publicly calls upon the executive suites of AdventHealth and Orlando Health to partner with the coalition, ensuring uninsured patients can be admitted without the fear of upfront facility fees becoming uncollectible bad debt.

MEDIA & PARTNERSHIP CONTACT

Chris White

Communications Director & Project Lead

Phone: (407) 779-4223

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT THE CAREBRIDGE GROUP

The CareBridge Group is an elite healthcare execution firm that deploys specialized, 120-day operational strike teams directly into $1B+ enterprise health systems. Bypassing bloated advisory models, the firm permanently eradicates front-end revenue leakage and hardwires patient access architecture to defend hospital operating margins against commercial payer AI weaponization. Learn more at www.thecarebridgegroup.com .

SOURCE The CareBridge Group