Altamura Distilleries Expands with Distribution in Asia

OSTUNI, Italy and CHENNAI, India, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamura Distilleries a distillery of premium spirits from the unique Italian wheat of Altamura, and Royal Reach Spirits a Chennai-based emerging leader in intercontinental distribution of premium alcoholic beverages have made a partnership to distribute Altamura Distilleries' spirits in Asia-Pacific region.

When life hands you lemons... Altamura Vodka

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Royal Reach Spirits, a leader in Asia-Pacific and to be able to share our products with people in the region," said Frank Grillo, managing director of Altamura Distilleries. "It is a genuine pleasure to share a bit of La Dolce Vita with cocktail lovers throughout Asia."

"We are pleased to add Altamura spirits of Italy to our portfolio of more than 20 brands sold in 50 plus countries. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants like Altamura; and global giants to local legends, we're building the very best brands out there," commented Srinivasan Balakrishnan, Executive Director of Royal Reach Spirits.

"Our goal is to represent the terroir of Altamura. Our vodka is specifically distilled to express the unique character of the famous Italian Altamura wheat. The result is a vodka with a hint of sweetness and earthiness with a bit of a creamy mouthfeel the Italians call morbida," Grillo commented.

Product is expected to be in market by the end of summer 2022.

About Altamura Distilleries

Based in Ostuni BR, Italy, Altamura Distilleries is what can happen when three Americans decide to act on their lifelong dream of moving to Italy, it's amazing what can happen. Our love of warm weather, beaches, and life led us to Puglia, a special region in the south of Italy. Our love of food led us to discover Pane di Altamura, a traditional bread from the Puglia region. And our love of all things distilled led us to realize that an amazing loaf of bread is just an amazing bottle of vodka, gin, or whiskey waiting to happen. We believe that our origin is in Puglia and we are there to live our dream. For more information visit https://www.altamuradistilleries.com/en/

About Royal Reach Spirits

Royal Reach Spirits is an emerging leader in distribution of premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry especially in Asia Pacific Region. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we're building the very best brands out there, and with over 30 exclusive distribution channels based in over 25 countries, we're a truly a pan Asian company. With such diversity, we're able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future. To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have. Because just like the legends of our past, we're here to raise the bar – for people as well as the planet. Let us all enjoy responsibly.

Altamura Distilleries Media Contact:

Scott Hamilton

+1 601-214-1133

[email protected]

Royal Reach Spirits Media Contact:

William Tarchies

+91 99529 12142

[email protected]

SOURCE Altamura Distilleries