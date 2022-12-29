Altamura Distilleries' Italian Wheat Vodka Coming to India

OSTUNI, BR, Italy, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamura Distilleries, a producer of premium spirits made from the unique wheat of Altamura, Italy will introduce its spirits into the Indian market beginning in January 2023 through a partnership with SS Impex, a New Delhi-based spirits importer and distributor.

"We believe the quality and unique smoothness of Altamura vodka will be very well received throughout the Indian market," said Sharat Agarwal, partner at S.S. Impex, "While our initial distribution will be in the northern Indian states, we intend on quickly expanding to the rest of the nation."

"We view India as one of the most important markets in the world for our brand," stated Frank Grillo, managing director of Altamura Distilleries. "India is the third largest spirits market in the world, with rapidly emerging mixology scene and a strong affinity for Italy and Italian products."

"The Indian market is moving swiftly to appreciate premium liquors and consumers here are seeking a more diverse mixology experience," said Gopal Joshi, Altamura's Market Director for India, "Vodka sales are at the forefront of these trends with sales increasing nearly 30% especially in the premium segment. This is exactly where our vodka is positioned."

"We will be bringing Mixology Master Classes led by some of the most renowned Italian bartenders to India," Grillo commented. "And we look forward to jointly sponsoring some of India's best mixologists to visit Italy and conduct guest shifts at some of the most famed Italian venues."

The Altamura Vodka will be available in the Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand regions beginning in January 2023. In addition, Altamura and SS Impex plan to introduce Altamura's London Dry Gin into the Indian marketplace in early 2023.

About Altamura Distilleries

Based in Ostuni BR, Italy, Altamura Distilleries is what can happen when three Americans decide to act on their lifelong dream of moving to Italy. Our love of warm weather, beaches, and life led us to Puglia, a special region in the south of Italy. Our love of food led us to discover Pane di Altamura, a traditional bread from the Puglia region. And our love of all things distilled led us to realize that an amazing loaf of bread is just an amazing bottle of vodka, gin, or whiskey waiting to happen. We believe that our origin is in Puglia and we are there to live our dream. For more information visit https://www.altamuradistilleries.com/en/

About SS Impex

Based in New Delhi, SS Impex is a leading importer and distributor of premium spirits with deep experience in the promotion and placement of spirits in the Indian market

