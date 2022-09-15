Altamura Distilleries Participating in Venice Cocktail Week

OSTUNI, Italy, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamura Distilleries, a producer of premium spirits from the unique wheat of Altamura, is delighted to announce its participation in Venice Cocktail Week 2022. The company's Altamura Vodka will be featured in cocktails at the following venues: Carlton Rooftop, The Bauer Hotel, Bar Amo, The Experimental Cocktail Club Venice, The Chic Bar, The Bar at the Aman Venice, Grancaffè Quadri, Venissa, the Sagra Rooftop at the JW Marriott and the Tarnowska American Bar.

Altamura will also be sponsoring six special events:

Seven Pillars Cocktail at The Bar, Aman Venice Altamura at Venice Cocktail Week

A Master Class with Altamura Distilleries Brand Mixologist, Marsel Isufi , at the American Bar at 17:00 on the 27 th and again on the 29 th of September.





, at the American Bar at 17:00 on the 27 and again on the 29 of September. An apetivo night on 28 September from 18:00 to 21:00 at the Carlton Rooftop.





A Master Class with the Altamura Brand Mixologist Marsel Isufi, followed by Apertivos at the Sagra Rooftop at the JW Marriott Hotel at 17:00 on 30 September.





Stefano Catino and Martin Hudak of Maybe Sammy Bar who were recently awarded Best International Bar Team at Tails of the Cocktail 2022, will lead a Master Class at Experimental Cocktail Club Venice at 16:00 on 1 October.





and of Maybe Sammy Bar who were recently awarded Best International Bar Team at Tails of the Cocktail 2022, will lead a Master Class at Experimental Cocktail Club Venice at 16:00 on 1 October. Stefano and Martin will also lead a bar take over with cocktails featuring our vodka at the renowned Aman Venice from 19:00 to midnight on 2 October.

"We are excited to participate in Venice Cocktail week and are humbled to be collaborating with so many of the city's best venues and mixologists," stated Frank Grillo, Altamura Distilleries Managing Director. "We are thrilled to be hosting Stefano and Martin of Maybe Sammy, they are truly amazing."

Venice Cocktail Week is an intense week of meetings, master classes and night shifts with internationally renowned guests in the 32 of the best cocktail bars in Venice. There will be dozens of unique and exclusive experiences for beverage professionals and enthusiasts.

This second edition of Venice Cocktail Week will take place from 26 September to 2 October 2022. For more information on Venice Cocktail Week 2022 go to https://venicecocktailweek.it/

You can find all of the details of Altamura's Venice Cocktail Week participation at https://www.altamuradistilleries.com/eventi/vcw2022/

About Altamura Distilleries

Based in Ostuni BR, Italy, Altamura Distilleries is what can happen when three Americans decide to act on their lifelong dream of moving to Italy. Our love of warm weather, beaches, and life led us to Puglia, a special region in the south of Italy. Our love of food led us to discover Pane di Altamura, a traditional bread from the Puglia region. And our love of all things distilled led us to realize that an amazing loaf of bread is just an amazing bottle of vodka, gin, or whiskey waiting to happen. We believe that our origin is in Puglia and we are there to live our dream. For more information visit https://www.altamuradistilleries.com/en/

